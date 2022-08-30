Inari Medical : Safety Profile of the ClotTriever System
08/30/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Safety Profile of the ClotTriever System
The excellent safety profile of ClotTriever is supported by a wealth of basic science, clinical data, and commercial experience
ClotTriever was studied extensively in animal vein models. Pathologic analysis of veins treated with ClotTriever demonstrated no evidence of endothelial or valve damage.1
Independent histology study of extracted DVT thrombus found no valve or vessel tissue2
CLOUT, our real-world registry of DVT patients treated with ClotTriever, showed patent duplex ultrasound at 6 months in 90% of patients. No incidence of valve injury.3
CLOUT data has been consistent with the large ClotTriever patient series published in high impact peer reviewed journals by well known, highly respected physicians from large academic centers.4-11
We have treated over 35,000 patients commercially with excellent safety outcomes.
Building on this evidence, the CLOUT 500-patient analysis and a CLOUT propensity score analysis are planned to be presented in Sept/Oct. AND Inari is announcing the first DVT RCT comparing mechanical thrombectomy to anticoagulation.
ClotTriever catheter design
Non-abrasive, atraumatic nitinol coring element engages acute to chronic clot1
Angled leading strutsdesigned to preserve valve function
0.35 atm of pressure on vessel walls(20 times less than the 10 atm by most balloons)2
Thrombus Chronicity Sub-analysis of Mechanical Thrombectomy for Deep Vein Thrombosis in Real-World Patients: Six-month Outcomes from the CLOUT Registry. Presented at AVF 2022 by Dr. David Dexter
Data on file
ClotTriever and ClotTriever BOLD ex vivo example demonstrating intact valve function
ClotTriever ex vivo example /
ClotTriever BOLD ex vivo example /
Bovine Valves 6-8 mm ID
Bovine Valves 6-8 mm ID
Published evaluation of ovine veins after 8 passes of ClotTriever demonstrated NO vessel or valve damage
JVIR published abstract
Tu, et al. Evaluation of venous valve anatomy after ClotTriever treatment in an ovine model1
Jugular veins of 2 animals exposed to 8 passes of the ClotTriever System, while control veins remained untreated. During the procedure, venograms were performed.Post-procedure,test and control veins were collected and evaluated.
Untreated
Post 8 Passes
of ClotTriever
Animal 1
ClotTriever "did not impair valve functionality"
"All microscopically assessed sections weregraded as normal"
Veins showed "no discernable macroscopic or microscopic changes post treatment with ClotTriever"
Animal 2
Figure 1. The unchanged morphologic appearance of ovine vein wall as confirmed by hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining.
Figure 1. Poster presented at SVIR March 2020 1. JVIR ▪ Scientific e-Posters Abstract No. 676.
