    NARI   US45332Y1091

INARI MEDICAL, INC.

(NARI)
02:28 2022-08-30 pm EDT
63.48 USD   -4.98%
02:00pINARI MEDICAL : Safety Profile of the ClotTriever System
PU
08/25Inari Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
08/17INSIDER SELL : Inari Medical
MT
Inari Medical : Safety Profile of the ClotTriever System

08/30/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Safety Profile of the ClotTriever System

The excellent safety profile of ClotTriever is supported by a wealth of basic science, clinical data, and commercial experience

  1. ClotTriever was studied extensively in animal vein models. Pathologic analysis of veins treated with ClotTriever demonstrated no evidence of endothelial or valve damage.1
  2. Independent histology study of extracted DVT thrombus found no valve or vessel tissue2
  3. CLOUT, our real-world registry of DVT patients treated with ClotTriever, showed patent duplex ultrasound at 6 months in 90% of patients. No incidence of valve injury.3
  4. CLOUT data has been consistent with the large ClotTriever patient series published in high impact peer reviewed journals by well known, highly respected physicians from large academic centers.4-11
  5. We have treated over 35,000 patients commercially with excellent safety outcomes.
  6. Building on this evidence, the CLOUT 500-patient analysis and a CLOUT propensity score analysis are planned to be presented in Sept/Oct. AND Inari is announcing the first DVT RCT comparing mechanical thrombectomy to anticoagulation.
  1. JVIR ▪ Scientific e-Posters Abstract No. 676.
  2. Silver, et al. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2021 Jun 1;97(7):1422-1429
  3. Dexter, et al. J Vasc Surg Venous Lymphat Disord. 2022 Jul;10(4):832-840
  4. Benarroch-Gample,J. J Vasc Surg Venous Lymphat Disord. 2020 Mar;8(2):174-181
  5. Zia, S. J Vasc Surg. 2020 July; volume 72 issue 1, E243
  6. Irshad, A. J Vasc Surg. 2020 July; volume 72, issue 1, E60-60
  1. Raskin, A. JACC Case Rep. 2021 Mar 17;3(3):415-420
  2. Shah, N. J Vasc Surg Venous Lymphat Disord. 2021 May;9(3):615-620
  3. Wadhwa, V. Arab J Intervent Radiol 2021 Feb;5:71-75
  4. Jolly, M. J Vasc Surg Venous Lymphat Disord. 2022 Jun 9:S2213-333X(22)00250-5
  5. Weissler, et al. Ann Vasc Surg. 2022 Aug 22:S0890-5096(22)00500-3.

ClotTriever catheter design

  • Non-abrasive, atraumatic nitinol coring element engages acute to chronic clot1
  • Angled leading struts designed to preserve valve function
  • 0.35 atm of pressure on vessel walls (20 times less than the 10 atm by most balloons)2
  1. Thrombus Chronicity Sub-analysis of Mechanical Thrombectomy for Deep Vein Thrombosis in Real-World Patients: Six-month Outcomes from the CLOUT Registry. Presented at AVF 2022 by Dr. David Dexter
  2. Data on file

ClotTriever and ClotTriever BOLD ex vivo example demonstrating intact valve function

ClotTriever ex vivo example /

ClotTriever BOLD ex vivo example /

Bovine Valves 6-8 mm ID

Bovine Valves 6-8 mm ID

Published evaluation of ovine veins after 8 passes of ClotTriever demonstrated NO vessel or valve damage

JVIR published abstract

Tu, et al. Evaluation of venous valve anatomy after ClotTriever treatment in an ovine model1

Jugular veins of 2 animals exposed to 8 passes of the ClotTriever System, while control veins remained untreated. During the procedure, venograms were performed. Post-procedure,test and control veins were collected and evaluated.

Untreated

Post 8 Passes

of ClotTriever

Animal 1

  • ClotTriever "did not impair valve functionality"
  • "All microscopically assessed sections were graded as normal"
  • Veins showed "no discernable macroscopic or microscopic changes post treatment with ClotTriever"

Animal 2

Figure 1. The unchanged morphologic appearance of ovine vein wall as confirmed by hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining.

Figure 1. Poster presented at SVIR March 2020 1. JVIR ▪ Scientific e-Posters Abstract No. 676.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inari Medical Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 17:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
