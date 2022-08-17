Inari Medical : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) The reporting person is a trustee of the Milder Community Property Trust DTD 11/7/91, as amended.

(2) The transactions reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on November 18, 2021.

(3) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $80.08 to $81.07. The price reported above reflects the weighted average price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(4) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $81.11 to $81.79. The price reported above reflects the weighted average price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.