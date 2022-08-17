Log in
    NARI   US45332Y1091

INARI MEDICAL, INC.

(NARI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
76.28 USD   -3.50%
INSIDER SELL : Inari Medical
MT
INSIDER SELL : Inari Medical
MT
INSIDER SELL : Inari Medical
MT
Inari Medical : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
MILDER DONALD B
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Inari Medical, Inc. [NARI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O INARI MEDICAL, INC. , 6001 OAK CANYON
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
IRVINE CA 92618
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
MILDER DONALD B
C/O INARI MEDICAL, INC.
6001 OAK CANYON
IRVINE, CA92618 		X

Signatures
/s/ Angela Ahmad, attorney-in-fact for Donald Milder 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The reporting person is a trustee of the Milder Community Property Trust DTD 11/7/91, as amended.
(2) The transactions reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on November 18, 2021.
(3) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $80.08 to $81.07. The price reported above reflects the weighted average price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
(4) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $81.11 to $81.79. The price reported above reflects the weighted average price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
(5) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $82.34 to $82.43. The price reported above reflects the weighted average price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Inari Medical Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INARI MEDICAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 368 M - -
Net income 2022 -38,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -109x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 220 M 4 220 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 8,84x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart INARI MEDICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inari Medical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INARI MEDICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 79,05 $
Average target price 102,50 $
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Hoffman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell C. Hill Chief Financial Officer
Don B. Milder Chairman
Thomas Tu Chief Medical Officer
Tara Dunn VP-Clinical Affairs & Market Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INARI MEDICAL, INC.-13.39%4 220
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.62.58%10 416
MASIMO CORPORATION-42.15%8 898
NOVOCURE LIMITED10.62%8 699
PENUMBRA, INC.-40.93%6 430
GETINGE AB-43.10%5 918