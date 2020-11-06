Log in
INARI MEDICAL, INC.

(NARI)
Inari Medical to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

11/06/2020

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) announced today that its management team will participate at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Investor Contact:
Westwicke Partners
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 111 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,84 M - -
Net cash 2020 193 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -531x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 520 M 3 520 M -
EV / Sales 2020 30,0x
EV / Sales 2021 22,5x
Nbr of Employees 199
Free-Float 63,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 70,60 $
Last Close Price 72,54 $
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Hoffman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Don B. Milder Chairman
Andrew J. Hykes Chief Operating Officer
Mitchell C. Hill Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Tu Chief Medical Officer
