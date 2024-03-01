The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Inari Medical Inc. (“Inari” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NARI). The investigation concerns whether Inari and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 28, 2024, Inari Medical released its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The Company also announced that it had received a civil investigative demand from the US Department of Justice concerning an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act, related to payments made to healthcare professionals. On this news, the price of Inari shares declined by $12.14 per share, or approximately 20.8%, from $58.26 per share on February 28, 2024 to close at $46.12 on February 29, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inari securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

