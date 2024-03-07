Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Inari Medical, Inc. (“Inari” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NARI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2024, Inari announced that it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice “in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act” requesting information and documents “primarily relating to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals.”

On this news, Inari’s stock price fell $12.14, or 20.8%, to close at $46.12 per share on February 29, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Inari securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306463188/en/