Inca Minerals : Airborne Geophysical Survey Completed at Jean Elson Project

Targeting a new generation of Tier-1 mineral discoveries in Peru and Australia ASX Announcement │ 23 November 2021 │ ASX: ICG EXTENSIVE AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY COMPLETED AT JEAN ELSON PROJECT, NORTHERN TERRITORY only Airborne magenetic and radiometric (AMAGRAD) covers existing targets at Camel Creek and Mount Cornish South and most of the remainder of the Jean Elson Project area Highlights use • Major airborne magnetic and radiometric (AMAGRAD) survey completed at Jean Elson • Large-scale basin/domain margin structures identified in raw data, with a significant increase in data resolution achieved compared with existing regional datasets • Data modelling, target generation and definition to follow • AMAGRAD survey was co-funded by a Northern Territory Geophysics and Drilling Collaboration (GDC) grant Inca Minerals Limited (ASX: ICG) is pleased to advise that it has successfully completed an extensive AMAGRAD survey over its Jean Elson Project in the Northern Territory. The survey included 29,382.73-line kilometres of magnetics and radiometric data collection and covered over 90% of the project area (Figure 1). personal Mt Cornish South For Camel Creek Figure 1: Total magnetics image of Jean Elson. Red and whites indicate magnetic highs, blues and magentas indicate magnetic lows. The prospect areas are shown in yellow boxes. Note the location of Camel Creek on a major domain margin structure. Jean Elson AMAGRAD Survey The survey was co-funded under the Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations (GDC) program of the Northern Territory Government's (NTG) $26 million "Resourcing the Territory" initiative. Upon satisfying the provisions of the GDC, the Company will be reimbursed $100,000 from the NTG. The purpose of the survey was to better define the Mt Cornish South and Camel Creek targets and to identify possible other exploration targets that may occur in the project area. ASX: ICG │ Shares on issue 402.97m Suite 1/16 Nicholson Road, Subiaco, WA 6008 │PO BOX 38, West Perth, WA 6872 Telephone: +61 (08) 6145 0300 │ Website: www.incaminerals.com.au │ ABN: 36 128 512 907

The Mount Cornish South and Camel Creek (Ningaloo and Sunset Boulevarde) prospect areas are prospective for iron oxide, copper and gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineralisation. Preliminary Interpretations only Little can be (or should be) accomplished in terms of target generation prior to data modelling. Nevertheless, the total magnetics of the survey clearly shows a strong northwest-southeast structure that "slices" through the central parts of Jean Elson. This corresponds to the known craton margin of the East Arunta Block (Figure 2). Craton/domain/basin structures, like those being identified in the emerging Tennant East IOCG province (where the Company's Frewena Group Project is located), are believed to be "conduits" to deep crust/upper mantle upwellings and, as such, are focal points for intrusions and hydrothermal activity. Faults swarms may also develop in association with these types of large-scale regional structures, creating further areas of crustal weakness and susceptibility to intrusions and upwelling hydrothermal systems. The gold provinces of Tanami and use Tennant Creek and the copper provinces of Redbank/McArthur River and Mt Isa/Cloncurry occur on such structurally "fragile" areas (Figure 2). personalFor Figure 2: Continental scale bouguer gravity image overlain by mineral occurrences (Cu-dominant - green diamonds, Au-dominant - yellow diamonds) labelled by mineral field. The East Arunta Block - hosting the Jean Elson, Lorna May and Hay River Projects - is a largely underexplored terrane dominated by the Jervois Cu field with the region reporting limited gold enrichment by past explorers. Inca's projects in this area fall within a prospective setting along the interpreted craton margin between the North Australian Craton and the Arunta Block. Image first appears in ASX announcement of 3 June 2021. Camel Creek The Camel Creek Prospect hosts a northwest-southeast trending gold ± copper ± silver - iron rich vein swarm that forms a corridor approximately 1.5m across, with individual veins up to 5m wide (true width). Sample results and specimen photos from various veins, already released to the market, are presented in Figure 3. The Ningaloo Vein Swarm is believed to be the upper mineralised part of a possible large cohesive mineral deposit at depth. An IOCG and/or intrusive-related exploration model is applied to both Camel Creek and Mt Cornish South. Page | 2

use only personal JE0110 with 0.19% Cu. This photo collage of samples first appears in ASX announcement dated 3 June 2021. Figure 3 Selection of Ningaloo rock chips including: A) JE0094 with 0.36g/t Au + 1.42% Cu + 957ppm Bi; B) JE0105 with 0.19% Cu; C) JE0098 with 1.27% Cu; D) JE0103 with 0.46% Cu; E) JE0107 with 9.65% Cu + 2.93g/t Ag; F) JE0108 with 0.16% Cu; G) JE0096 with 1.28% Cu; and H) What's Next ForQuality assessments of the AMAGRAD data have been completed, paving the way for data modelling and analysis, interpretation, and target generation to be undertaken. It is anticipated that this work will take approximately 4 to 6 weeks to completed. Once received, the Company will report all relevant information on the results to the market. The AMAGRAD survey currently being conducted at Frewena (parts of Frewena Far East, Frewena East and most of Frewena rontier) is 72% complete. Like the Jean Elson survey, the current Frewena survey is government co-funded. Management Comment Commenting on the completion of the Jean Elson AMAGRAD survey, Inca Managing Director Ross Brown said: "No previous survey of this kind has ever been completed for the emerging East Arunta mineral province. Combined with our current knowledge of Camel Creek and Mt Cornish South, these geophysical data sets will significantly advance our understanding of the prospectivity of the project areas. Even prior to modelling and target generation, the occurrence of major structures that control the developments and emplacement of potential Tier-1deposits is evident." Page | 3

Investor inquiries - Ross Brown, Managing Director - Inca Minerals - 0407 242 810 Media Inquiries/Investor Relations - Nicholas Read, Read Corporate - 0419 929 046 only Ross Brown Managing Director I ca Minerals Limited ***** Competent Person's Statements use The information in this report that relates to exploration activities for the Jean Elson Project, located in the Northern Territory, is based on information compiled by Mr Ross Brown BSc (Hons), MAusIMM, SEG, MAICD Managing Director, Inca Minerals Limited, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the exploration activities, style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activity which has been undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Brown is a fulltime employee of Inca Minerals Limited and consents to the report being issued in the form and context in which it appears. Appendix 1: ASIC Compliancy Table personalJORC 2012 Compliancy Table The following information is provided to comply with the JORC Code (2012) exploration reporting requirements. Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria: Sampling techniques JORC CODE Explanation Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or hand-held XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Company Commentary This announcement refers to preliminary interpretations of a recently completed airborne magnetic and radiometric (AMAGRAD) survey completed at the Company's Jean Elson Project area. This announcement includes a single geophysical image of raw total magnetic data. JORC CODE Explanation Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Company Commentary No sampling or assay results are referred to in this announcement. JORC CODE Explanation ForAspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is a coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Company Commentary No sampling or assay results are referred to in this announcement. Criteria: Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Company Commentary No drilling or drilling results are referred to in this announcement. Criteria: Drill sample recovery JORC CODE Explanation Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Page | 4

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Company Commentary No drilling or drilling results are referred to in this announcement. JORC CODE Explanation onlyMeasures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Company Commentary No drilling or drilling results are referred to in this announcement. JORC CODE Explanation Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Company Commentary No drilling or drilling results are referred to in this announcement. useCriteria: Logging JORC CODE Explanation Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geo-technically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Company Commentary No drilling or drilling results are referred to in this announcement. JORC CODE Explanation Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography personalCompany Commentary No drilling or drilling results are referred to in this announcement. JORC CODE Explanation The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Company Commentary No drilling or drilling results are referred to in this announcement. Criteria: JORC CODE Explanation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Company Commentary No sampling or assay results are referred to in this announcement. JORC CODE Explanation If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. Company Commentary No sampling or assay results are referred to in this announcement. ForJORC CODE Explanation For all sample types, the nature, quality, and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Company Commentary No sampling or assay results are referred to in this announcement. JORC CODE Explanation Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise "representivity" of samples. Company Commentary No sampling or assay results are referred to in this announcement. JORC CODE Explanation Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Company Commentary No sampling or assay results are referred to in this announcement. Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.