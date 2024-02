Inca Minerals Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported revenue was AUD 0.299217 million compared to AUD 0.104479 million a year ago. Net loss was AUD 0.454734 million compared to AUD 0.605527 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0009 compared to AUD 0.0013 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0009 compared to AUD 0.0013 a year ago.