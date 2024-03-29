Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2024) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer operating two mineral processing facilities in Peru, (the "Plants") announces today the resignation of Mr. Adrian Morger from the Company's Board of Directors, who is pursuing other business interests.

Adrian has been a valued board member for the prior seven years, playing a pivotal role in shaping Inca One's strategic direction and contributing to the Company's growth and success in its early years with his financial support. His dedication and commitment to the organization is appreciated.

"We extend our gratitude to Adrian for his service and contributions during his time on our Board of Directors," stated Edward Kelly, CEO of Inca One Gold Corp. "His vision and commitment to our Company have been instrumental, and we are grateful for his years of service."

The entire Inca One Gold Corp team wishes him the best in all his future endeavors.

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp is an established gold producer operating two permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company possesses a combined 450 TPD permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One, generating over US$200 million in sales from its processing operations. Inca One is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing permitted, Artisanal and Small-scale Gold Miners (ASGM). Peru is one of the world's largest producers of gold, and its ASGM sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. Through the Company's partnerships with the UN backed PlanetGold Program and the Swiss Better Gold Initiative, Inca One supports the sustainable development and mining practices of the ASGM sector and the responsible gold supply chain from mine to market. To learn more, visit www.incaone.com.





Figure 1. Inca One's gold processing facilities in Peru (left: Chala One facility; right: Kori One facility

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2645/203549_9ab0f4b004641826_001full.jpg

On behalf of the Board,

Edward Kelly

President and CEO

Inca One Gold Corp.

For More Information, Contact:

Konstantine Tsakumis

ktsakumis@incaone.com

604-568-4877

