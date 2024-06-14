Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2024) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA.H) (OTC Pink: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's June 4, 2024 press release, on June 13, 2024, the Supreme Court of British Columbia extended the Stay Period under the Initial Order until July 22, 2024.

Additional information regarding the CCAA proceeding can be found on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/incaone.

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp is an established gold producer operating two permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company possesses a combined 450 TPD permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One, generating over US$200 million in sales from its processing operations. Inca One is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing permitted, Artisanal and Small-scale Gold Miners (ASGM). Peru is one of the world's largest producers of gold, and its ASGM sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. Through the Company's partnerships with the UN backed PlanetGold Program and the Swiss Better Gold Initiative, Inca One supports the sustainable development and mining practices of the ASGM sector and the responsible gold supply chain from mine to market. To learn more, visit www.incaone.com.

Figure 1. Inca One's gold processing facilities in Peru (left: Chala One facility; right: Kori One facility



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2645/213065_f59ec6f0649eaad7_001full.jpg

