Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Inca One Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INCA   CA45328X3058

INCA ONE GOLD CORP.

(INCA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 06/15 03:22:23 pm
0.37 CAD   --.--%
05:35aInca One Approved to Trade on OTCQB
NE
06/08Inca One Announces Record Production Numbers for May
NE
05/26Inca One Announces Upsize and Closes Private Placement
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inca One Approved to Trade on OTCQB

06/16/2021 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer, operating two, fully permitted, mineral processing facilities in Peru, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group headquartered in New York. The Company will trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "INCAF". The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INCA".

"Up-listing our US listing to the OTCQB is an important part of the Company's long-term strategy to expose Inca One's common shares to a wider audience and expand our visibility," stated Edward Kelly, President and CEO of Inca One Gold Corp. "We believe trading on the OTCQB will help us enhance liquidity by providing our current and future American investors with a suitable trading platform creating a fluid and transparent trading experience, along with broadening our investor base."

The OTCQB is the premier venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and developing US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, Companies must meet high financial standards, including be current in their financing reporting, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp is a TSXV listed, gold producer operating two, fully permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company has produced in excess of 92,000 ounces of gold, generating over US$125 million in revenue from its first 6 years of operations. Inca One, is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing government permitted, small-scale miners in Peru. Peru is the world's seventh-largest producer of gold and its small-scale mining sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. Inca One possesses a combined 450 tonnes per day permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One. To learn more visit www.incaone.com.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2645/87728_5b6437cb5439f831_001.jpg


Figure 1. Inca One's gold processing facilities in Peru (left: Chala One facility; right: Kori One facility)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2645/87728_5b6437cb5439f831_001full.jpg

On behalf of the Board,

Edward Kelly,
President and CEO
Inca One Gold Corp.

For More Information Contact:

Konstantine Tsakumis
Inca One Gold Corp.
ktsakumis@incaone.com
604-568-4877

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Statements regarding the Company which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to factors such as: (i) fluctuation of mineral prices; (ii) a change in market conditions; and (iii) the fact that future operational results may not be accurately predicted based on this limited information to date. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update any changes to such statements. Inca One believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87728


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about INCA ONE GOLD CORP.
05:35aInca One Approved to Trade on OTCQB
NE
06/08Inca One Announces Record Production Numbers for May
NE
05/26Inca One Announces Upsize and Closes Private Placement
NE
05/17Inca One Announces Private Placement with Strategic Investor
NE
05/11Inca One Reports Sales of US$8.3 Million in Calendar Q1 2021
NE
04/06Inca One Announces New Symbol
NE
03/31INCA ONE GOLD  : Provides Update on Gold Pre-Payment Facility
PU
03/16Inca One Secures US$2.5 Million Gold Pre-Payment Facility
NE
02/02Inca One Calendar Q4 2020 Report
NE
2020INCA ONE GOLD  : Announces the Results of Its 2020 Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,24 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4,54 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,38x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,2 M 11,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart INCA ONE GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Inca One Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,16 $
Last Close Price 0,30 $
Spread / Highest target 281%
Spread / Average Target 281%
Spread / Lowest Target 281%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Kelly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Hart Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Bragagnolo Chairman
Wright Mark St John Vice President-Operations & New Projects
Rodney Stevens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCA ONE GOLD CORP.-37.29%11
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION15.78%29 082
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED3.16%9 324
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED0.40%6 699
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-9.55%4 450
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK21.96%4 064