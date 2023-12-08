Inca One Gold Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended October 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 9.7 million compared to USD 9.39 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 1.05 million compared to USD 1.04 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.03 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 21.22 million compared to USD 21.1 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 1.36 million compared to USD 2.08 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.05 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.05 a year ago.
Inca One Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October 31, 2023
December 08, 2023 at 05:48 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023