Inca One Gold Corp. is a Canada-based gold producer operating two fully permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company is engaged in the business of operating and developing gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru, to service government permitted small scale miners. The Company possesses a combined 450 tons per day (TPD) permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One. The Chala One Plant is a full-service milling facility, with weighing, sampling and metallurgical test facilities on site, along with crushing, grinding and carbon-leaching circuits, full material handling, desorption, smelting and tailings disposal facilities. Its Kori One facility has permitted capacity of approximately 350 TPD, which is located in the Arequipa region of Peru. It has-in house, metallurgical and chem labs, desorption and smelting facilities. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Chala One S.A.C., EMC Green Group S.A. and others.

Sector Gold