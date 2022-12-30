Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Inca One Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INCA   CA45328X3058

INCA ONE GOLD CORP.

(INCA)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:35 2022-12-30 pm EST
0.1700 CAD    0.00%
04:48pInca One Gold : Q2 - October 31, 2022 - MD&A
PU
04:48pInca One Gold : Q2 - October 31, 2022 - Interim Financial Statements
PU
12/23Inca One Gold Reports November Sales of US$5.5 Million
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inca One Gold : Q2 - October 31, 2022 - Interim Financial Statements

12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INCA ONE GOLD CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three and Six Months Ended October 31, 2022, and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

INCA ONE GOLD CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)

October 31,

April 30,

Note

2022

2022

Assets

$

$

Current:

Cash

2,313,431

1,565,378

Restricted cash

4

44,305

284,547

Receivables

3

2,121,534

3,216,672

Derivative financial asset

4

-

528,320

Prepaid expenses and deposits

5

1,634,287

1,291,106

Inventory

6

7,907,937

8,174,011

Total current assets

14,021,494

15,060,034

Long term receivable

7

292,132

292,074

Property, plant and equipment

8

9,616,588

10,111,856

Right of use assets

10

239,943

273,992

Total assets

24,170,157

25,737,956

Liabilities

Current:

9

3,420,078

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

4,829,497

Contractual liabilities payable to Equinox

11

2,478,037

1,384,129

Loans payable

12

2,611,920

2,173,301

Deferred revenue

17

4,884,900

840,000

Current portion of gold loan

13

6,225,340

8,712,330

Current portion of lease liabilities

10

69,924

81,092

Total current liabilities

19,690,199

18,020,349

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9

95,534

90,609

Contractual liabilities payable to Equinox

11

2,984,080

4,115,881

Loans payable

12

-

11,459

Gold loan

13

-

516,518

Asset retirement and reclamation obligations

14

1,436,360

1,391,454

Deferred income tax

424,793

424,793

Lease liabilities

10

124,125

145,590

Total liabilities

24,755,091

24,716,653

Shareholders' Equity

15

32,205,712

Share capital

32,194,972

Equity reserves

15

5,450,219

5,435,660

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(254,026)

(697,831)

Deficit

(39,220,462)

(37,131,873)

Shareholders' equity (deficiency) attributable to Inca One

(1,818,557)

(199,072)

Non-controlling interest

1,233,623

1,220,375

Total shareholders' equity

(584,934)

1,021,303

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

24,170,157

25,737,956

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Subsequent events (note 13 and 15)

Commitments (note 17)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on December 30, 2022

"Bruce Bragagnolo"

"Edward Kelly"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

INCA ONE GOLD CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

Revenue

9,385,695

10,724,480

21,103,805

19,124,324

Cost of goods sold

19

(8,710,637)

(19,412,892)

Cost of operations

(9,886,963)

(18,175,424)

Depreciation

19

(301,327)

(289,354)

(602,169)

(563,276)

Total cost of goods sold

(9,011,964)

(10,176,317)

(20,015,161)

(18,738,700)

Gross operating margin (loss)

373,731

548,163

1,088,744

385,024

Corporate and administrative expenses

19

(843,131)

(823,478)

(1,678,382)

(1,554,072)

Loss from operations

(469,400)

(275,315)

(589,638)

(1,168,448)

Impairments net of reversal of prior year impairments

-

-

7,000

-

Finance costs

19

(571,089)

(505,469)

(1,492,703)

(883,628)

Recognition of contingent debenture

-

(779,310)

-

(779,310)

Net loss for the period

(1,040,489)

(1,560,094)

(2,075,341)

(2,831,386)

Other comprehensive income:

434,655

443,805

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(35,408)

80,492

Comprehensive loss for the period

(605,834)

(1,595,502)

(1,631,536)

(2,750,894)

Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:

(610,967)

(1,644,784)

Inca One Gold Corp.'s shareholders

(1,597,071)

(2,740,167)

Non-controlling interest

5,133

1,569

13,248

(10,727)

(605,834)

(1,595,502)

(1,631,536)

(2,750,894)

Weighted average shares outstanding

39,252,152

39,237,242

Basic

37,122,031

36,907,401

Diluted

39,252,152

37,122,031

39,237,242

36,907,401

Earnings (loss) per share

(0.03)

(0.05)

Basic

(0.04)

(0.08)

Diluted

(0.03)

(0.04)

(0.05)

(0.08)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

INCA ONE GOLD CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)

Accumulated

other

Total

Common

Share

Equity

Non-controlling

comprehensive

shareholders'

shares

capital

reserves

interest

(loss) income

Deficit

equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, April 30, 2021

35,503,583

31,012,161

5,216,367

1,229,122

(992,689)

(32,288,452)

4,176,509

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(10,727)

80,492

(2,820,659)

(2,750,894)

Issuance of shares on private placement, net of

share issue costs

1,533,645

337,891

165,941

-

-

-

503,832

Options exercised

190,000

51,646

(10,288)

-

-

-

41,358

Share-based payments

-

-

83,442

-

-

-

83,442

Balance October 31, 2021

37,227,228

31,401,698

5,455,462

1,218,395

(912,197)

(35,109,111)

2,054,247

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

1,980

214,366

(2,022,762)

(1,806,416)

Shares issued pursuant to agreement with Equinox

1.096,842

557,768

-

-

-

-

557,768

Warrants exercised

100,000

21,225

(6,997)

-

-

-

14,228

Options exercised

776,600

214,281

(47,662)

-

-

-

166,619

Share-based payments

-

-

34,857

-

-

-

34,857

Balance, April 30, 2022

39,200,670

32,194,972

5,435,660

1,220,375

(697,831)

(37,131,873)

1,021,303

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

13,248

443,805

(2,088,589)

(1,631,536)

Warrants exercised (note 15 (e))

51,482

10,740

(3,602)

-

-

-

7,138

Share-based payments (note 15 (d))

-

-

18,161

-

-

-

18,161

Balance October 31, 2022

39,252,152

32,205,712

5,450,219

1,233,623

(254,026)

(39,220,462)

(584,934)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inca One Gold Corp. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INCA ONE GOLD CORP.
04:48pInca One Gold : Q2 - October 31, 2022 - MD&A
PU
04:48pInca One Gold : Q2 - October 31, 2022 - Interim Financial Statements
PU
12/23Inca One Gold Reports November Sales of US$5.5 Million
AQ
12/22Inca One Gold Corp. Reports Unaudited Sales Results for the Month of November 2022
CI
12/22Inca One Gold Corp. Reports Production Results for the Month of November 2022
CI
12/19Inca One Gold : Announces AGM Results
PU
12/01Inca One Gold Reports October Sales Of US$3.4 Million
AQ
10/28Inca One Gold Corp. Reports Production Results for the Third Quarter of 2022
CI
10/28Inca One Gold Corp. Reports Consolidated Sales Results for the Third Quarter of 2022
CI
10/28Inca One Gold Reports Calendar Q3 2022 Sales Of US$9.6 Million
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,85 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,92 M 4,93 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart INCA ONE GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Inca One Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward Kelly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Hart Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Bragagnolo Chairman
Wright Mark St John Vice President-Operations & New Projects
Rodney Stevens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCA ONE GOLD CORP.-46.03%5
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION5.81%26 158
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED1.15%9 721
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-0.49%5 604
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC4.62%5 246
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI A.S.375.37%4 483