Inca One Gold : Q2 - October 31, 2022 - Interim Financial Statements

For the Three and Six Months Ended October 31, 2022, and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
INCA ONE GOLD CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)
October 31,
April 30,
Note
2022
2022
Assets
$
$
Current:
Cash
2,313,431
1,565,378
Restricted cash
4
44,305
284,547
Receivables
3
2,121,534
3,216,672
Derivative financial asset
4
-
528,320
Prepaid expenses and deposits
5
1,634,287
1,291,106
Inventory
6
7,907,937
8,174,011
Total current assets
14,021,494
15,060,034
Long term receivable
7
292,132
292,074
Property, plant and equipment
8
9,616,588
10,111,856
Right of use assets
10
239,943
273,992
Total assets
24,170,157
25,737,956
Liabilities
Current:
9
3,420,078
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4,829,497
Contractual liabilities payable to Equinox
11
2,478,037
1,384,129
Loans payable
12
2,611,920
2,173,301
Deferred revenue
17
4,884,900
840,000
Current portion of gold loan
13
6,225,340
8,712,330
Current portion of lease liabilities
10
69,924
81,092
Total current liabilities
19,690,199
18,020,349
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9
95,534
90,609
Contractual liabilities payable to Equinox
11
2,984,080
4,115,881
Loans payable
12
-
11,459
Gold loan
13
-
516,518
Asset retirement and reclamation obligations
14
1,436,360
1,391,454
Deferred income tax
424,793
424,793
Lease liabilities
10
124,125
145,590
Total liabilities
24,755,091
24,716,653
Shareholders' Equity
15
32,205,712
Share capital
32,194,972
Equity reserves
15
5,450,219
5,435,660
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(254,026)
(697,831)
Deficit
(39,220,462)
(37,131,873)
Shareholders' equity (deficiency) attributable to Inca One
(1,818,557)
(199,072)
Non-controlling interest
1,233,623
1,220,375
Total shareholders' equity
(584,934)
1,021,303
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
24,170,157
25,737,956
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
Subsequent events (note 13 and 15)
Commitments (note 17)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on December 30, 2022
"Bruce Bragagnolo"
"Edward Kelly"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
INCA ONE GOLD CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
Revenue
9,385,695
10,724,480
21,103,805
19,124,324
Cost of goods sold
19
(8,710,637)
(19,412,892)
Cost of operations
(9,886,963)
(18,175,424)
Depreciation
19
(301,327)
(289,354)
(602,169)
(563,276)
Total cost of goods sold
(9,011,964)
(10,176,317)
(20,015,161)
(18,738,700)
Gross operating margin (loss)
373,731
548,163
1,088,744
385,024
Corporate and administrative expenses
19
(843,131)
(823,478)
(1,678,382)
(1,554,072)
Loss from operations
(469,400)
(275,315)
(589,638)
(1,168,448)
Impairments net of reversal of prior year impairments
-
-
7,000
-
Finance costs
19
(571,089)
(505,469)
(1,492,703)
(883,628)
Recognition of contingent debenture
-
(779,310)
-
(779,310)
Net loss for the period
(1,040,489)
(1,560,094)
(2,075,341)
(2,831,386)
Other comprehensive income:
434,655
443,805
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(35,408)
80,492
Comprehensive loss for the period
(605,834)
(1,595,502)
(1,631,536)
(2,750,894)
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
(610,967)
(1,644,784)
Inca One Gold Corp.'s shareholders
(1,597,071)
(2,740,167)
Non-controlling interest
5,133
1,569
13,248
(10,727)
(605,834)
(1,595,502)
(1,631,536)
(2,750,894)
Weighted average shares outstanding
39,252,152
39,237,242
Basic
37,122,031
36,907,401
Diluted
39,252,152
37,122,031
39,237,242
36,907,401
Earnings (loss) per share
(0.03)
(0.05)
Basic
(0.04)
(0.08)
Diluted
(0.03)
(0.04)
(0.05)
(0.08)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
INCA ONE GOLD CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)
Accumulated
other
Total
Common
Share
Equity
Non-controlling
comprehensive
shareholders'
shares
capital
reserves
interest
(loss) income
Deficit
equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, April 30, 2021
35,503,583
31,012,161
5,216,367
1,229,122
(992,689)
(32,288,452)
4,176,509
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
(10,727)
80,492
(2,820,659)
(2,750,894)
Issuance of shares on private placement, net of
share issue costs
1,533,645
337,891
165,941
-
-
-
503,832
Options exercised
190,000
51,646
(10,288)
-
-
-
41,358
Share-based payments
-
-
83,442
-
-
-
83,442
Balance October 31, 2021
37,227,228
31,401,698
5,455,462
1,218,395
(912,197)
(35,109,111)
2,054,247
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
1,980
214,366
(2,022,762)
(1,806,416)
Shares issued pursuant to agreement with Equinox
1.096,842
557,768
-
-
-
-
557,768
Warrants exercised
100,000
21,225
(6,997)
-
-
-
14,228
Options exercised
776,600
214,281
(47,662)
-
-
-
166,619
Share-based payments
-
-
34,857
-
-
-
34,857
Balance, April 30, 2022
39,200,670
32,194,972
5,435,660
1,220,375
(697,831)
(37,131,873)
1,021,303
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
13,248
443,805
(2,088,589)
(1,631,536)
Warrants exercised (note 15 (e))
51,482
10,740
(3,602)
-
-
-
7,138
Share-based payments (note 15 (d))
-
-
18,161
-
-
-
18,161
Balance October 31, 2022
39,252,152
32,205,712
5,450,219
1,233,623
(254,026)
(39,220,462)
(584,934)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Inca One Gold Corp. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:03 UTC.