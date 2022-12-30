Inca One Gold : Q2 - October 31, 2022 - MD&A

For the Three and Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 and 2021 Report Dated December 30, 2022
INCA ONE GOLD CORP.
Management Discussion & Analysis
For the Three and Six Months Ended October 31, 2022, and 2021
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Inca One Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Inca One") has been prepared by management as of December 30, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended October 31, 2022 and 2021 and the related notes thereto. This MD&A has been reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Unless otherwise specified, all financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. All dollar amounts herein are expressed in United States Dollars unless stated otherwise. References to CAD$ are to Canadian Dollars.
This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Cautionary Statement onForward-LookingInformation" at the end of this MD&A.
Description of the Business
Inca One was incorporated on November 9, 2005 and is in the business of developing custom mineral processing operations in Peru, to service government permitted small-scale miners. In recent years the Peruvian government instituted a formalization process for informal miners as part of its efforts to regulate their activities. The Company has two Peruvian gold milling facilities ("Chala One" and "Kori One") with a total permitted and built out capacity of 450 tonnes per day ("TPD") and has been in commercial production since 2015. The Company purchases high-grade gold mill feed from legally recognized Peruvian small-scale miners and processes the material for the export and sale of gold doré and refined gold.
Inca One is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "INCA", on the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol "INCAF", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "SU9.F", and the Santiago Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "IOCL".
Inca One's vision is to become the largest, high-grade gold ore processor of choice in Peru, while maintaining its uncompromising guiding principles while it grows. This vision will be achieved through:
Continuing to increase access to working capital which will allow for the purchases of high-grade gold mill feed;
The acquisition and development of mineral concessions that could be mined by contract miners and that would provide long-term supply to Chala One and Kori One; and
Pursuing growth via merger and acquisition, including additional mineral processing operations.
Key Period Definitions (used below)
three months ended October 31, 2022 ("the Quarter" or "Q2 2023")
three months ended July 31, 2022 ("Q1 2023")
three months ended April 30, 2022 ("Q4 2022");
three months ended January 31, 2022 ("Q3 2022");
three months ended October 31, 2021("Q2 2022") and
three months ended July 31, 2021("Q1 2022")
1
INCA ONE GOLD CORP.
Management Discussion & Analysis
For the Three and Six Months Ended October 31, 2022, and 2021
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights and Key Business Developments
During Q2 2023 the Company processed 15,099 tonnes, which represents an decrease of 4,739 tonnes when compared to 19,838 tonnes processed during Q2 2022. The daily production average during Q2 2023 was 166 TPD, which represents an decrease of 51 TPD when compared with the 217 TPD average of Q2 2022.
Gold sales during Q2 2023 totaled 5,333 ounces, which represents a decrease of 574 ounces compared to 5,907 ounces sold in Q2 2022. Revenues during Q2 2023 totaled $9.4 for which represents a decrease of $1.3 million when compared to $10.7 million in revenues during Q2 2022.
The Company made total debt repayments of $0.7 million during the Quarter and continued to expand its network of financial institutions with the goal of raising an additional $15-20 million to provided additional working capital for the purchase of gold mill feed to increase the throughput in its plants.
Subsequent to Q2 2023 the Company signed a letter of intent with the Swiss Better Gold Initiative ("SBGI") to work towards cooperative activities to help the Company's artisanal and small-scale gold mining suppliers enroll in the SBGI program.
2
INCA ONE GOLD CORP.
Management Discussion & Analysis
For the Three and Six Months Ended October 31, 2022, and 2021
Operational Highlights - Consolidated
Variance
Variance
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
%
%
Quarter over Quarter highlights
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
to Q1
to Q2
2023
2023
Tonnes processed in period (t)
15,099
19,647
21,277
22,426
19,838
(23.15%)
(23.88%)
Average daily processing volume (t)
166
214
234
244
217
(23.43%)
(23.50%)
Mineral grade processed (oz/t gold)
0.38
0.40
0.39
0.39
0.38
(5.00%)
nil%
Gold production (oz)
5,203
7,064
7,408
7,915
6,976
(26.34%)
(25.42%)
Gold sold (equivalent oz) (1)
5,456
6,462
8,254
6,671
6,020
(15.38%)
(9.37%)
Gold sold (oz)
5,333
6,331
8,086
6,554
5,907
(15.76%)
(9.72%)
Silver sold (oz)
10,686
11,543
13,237
9,208
8,910
(7.42%)
19.94%
Sales Revenue ($ millions)
9.38
11.72
15.84
12.18
10.7
(19.90%)
(12.48%)
Cost of goods sold ("COGS") ($ millions)
9.01
11.00
14.39
11.81
10.20
(18.10%)
(11.44%)
Gross operating margin (deficit) ($ millions)
0.37
0.72
1.45
0.37
0.55
(47.73%)
(31.82%)
Gross operating margin %
3.98%
6.10%
9.16%
3.07%
5.11%
(34.74%)
(22.10%)
Average gold (equivalent) price per oz sold ($)(2)
1,720
1,813
1,919
1,826
1,781
(5.13%)
(3.43%)
Cost per oz sold ($) (3)
1,652
1,703
1,743
1,770
1,690
(2.99%)
(2.25%)
Gross margin per oz sold ($) (4)
68
110
176
56
91
(38.18%)
(25.27%)
Average London Close price ($)
1,705
1,806
1,914
1,809
1,779
(5.54%)
(4.16%)
Gold sold (equivalent oz) is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS, it is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another corporation. This measure is calculated as the actual ounces of gold sold plus an estimate of the equivalent ounces of gold that could be purchased for the equivalent number of silver ounces sold.
Average gold (equivalent) price per oz sold is calculated as the total sale revenue divided by the quantity of gold sold (equivalent oz) and is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standard definition under IFRS.
Cost per oz sold is calculated as the total cost of goods sold divided by the quantity of gold sold (equivalent oz) and is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standard definition under IFRS.
Gross margin per oz sold is calculated as the total gross operating margin (deficit) divided by the quantity of gold sold (equivalent oz) and is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standard definition under IFRS.
The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures in this MD&A, therefore it is possible that these measures could not be comparable with a similar measure of another corporation. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide readers an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company and to compare it to information reported by other companies. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
3
INCA ONE GOLD CORP.
Management Discussion & Analysis
For the Three and Six Months Ended October 31, 2022, and 2021
Future Outlook
Since March 2021, the Company has received a total of $13 million from two gold pre-payment facilities from OCIM Precious Metals AG ("OCIM"). The net proceeds were successfully used to increase gold mill feed purchasing and production.
During August 2021, the Company repaid the first pre-payment facility fully and entered into a second non- dilutive facility (the "Facility") for a total of $9 million. Net proceeds of the Facility's first tranche was approximately $5.95 million, of which $4.6 million was used to purchase gold mill feed and $1.35 million was used for the repayment of a secured debenture. The term of the Facility was for 18 months and will be paid in gold bullion.
After receiving the proceeds of the new Facility from OCIM, August production immediately jumped to an all- time record of 6,838 tonnes and 221 TPD. The average production during August 2021 to November 2021 was approximately 220 TPD.
With the proceeds of the Facility's first tranche fully deployed, the Company organized an early drawdown of the second tranche of $3 million in December 2021. This additional working capital had immediate results as purchasing during December 2021 averaged 303 TPD, a Company record for any one month.
During April 2022 the Company agreed with OCIM to draw an additional $1.5 million against the Facility. With approximately $6.3 million outstanding to OCIM at October 31, 2022, OCIM agreed to restructure the payment schedule by extending the payments through to the end of June 2023.
Additionally, the Company continues to work with OCIM, to find new sources of capital to further expand purchases of gold mill feed. Subsequent to October 31, 2022, the Company was in continuous discussions with OCIM for further modifications to the payment schedule until such a time that additional working capital can be raised.
The following chart shows the impact that each tranche of the OCIM gold pre-payment facilities had on the purchases of gold mill feed:
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Inca One Gold Corp. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:03 UTC.