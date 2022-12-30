Inca One Gold : Q2 - October 31, 2022 - MD&A

INCA ONE GOLD CORP.

Management Discussion & Analysis

For the Three and Six Months Ended October 31, 2022, and 2021

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Inca One Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Inca One") has been prepared by management as of December 30, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended October 31, 2022 and 2021 and the related notes thereto. This MD&A has been reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Unless otherwise specified, all financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. All dollar amounts herein are expressed in United States Dollars unless stated otherwise. References to CAD$ are to Canadian Dollars.

This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Cautionary Statement on Forward-LookingInformation" at the end of this MD&A.

Description of the Business

Inca One was incorporated on November 9, 2005 and is in the business of developing custom mineral processing operations in Peru, to service government permitted small-scale miners. In recent years the Peruvian government instituted a formalization process for informal miners as part of its efforts to regulate their activities. The Company has two Peruvian gold milling facilities ("Chala One" and "Kori One") with a total permitted and built out capacity of 450 tonnes per day ("TPD") and has been in commercial production since 2015. The Company purchases high-grade gold mill feed from legally recognized Peruvian small-scale miners and processes the material for the export and sale of gold doré and refined gold.

Inca One is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "INCA", on the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol "INCAF", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "SU9.F", and the Santiago Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "IOCL".

Inca One's vision is to become the largest, high-grade gold ore processor of choice in Peru, while maintaining its uncompromising guiding principles while it grows. This vision will be achieved through:

Continuing to increase access to working capital which will allow for the purchases of high-grade gold mill feed;

high-grade gold mill feed; The acquisition and development of mineral concessions that could be mined by contract miners and that would provide long-term supply to Chala One and Kori One; and

long-term supply to Chala One and Kori One; and Pursuing growth via merger and acquisition, including additional mineral processing operations.

Key Period Definitions (used below)

three months ended October 31, 2022 ( "the Quarter" or "Q2 2023")

three months ended July 31, 2022 ( "Q1 2023")

three months ended April 30, 2022 ( "Q4 2022") ;

; three months ended January 31, 2022 ( "Q3 2022") ;

; three months ended October 31, 2021( "Q2 2022") and

and three months ended July 31, 2021( "Q1 2022")

