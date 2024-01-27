Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2024) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer operating two mineral processing facilities in Peru, (the "Plants") is pleased to announce it will be attending The Microcap Conference on January 30, 31 and February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, in Atlantic City, NJ.

Registered attendees may schedule one-on-one meetings with Inca One management via the conference scheduling platform. For more information about The Microcap Conference, please refer to the conference website https://themicrocapconference.com/. The Company presentation times will be as indicated below.

Presentation times:

Tuesday, January 31, 3:40 pm, Track 3, third floor.

Wednesday, February 1, 10:25 am, Track 3, third floor.

Now in its tenth year of commercial operations, Inca One is an established and trusted leader servicing Peru's permitted artisanal and small-scale mining (ASGM) sector. A highly mineral-rich country, Peru is one of the world's top producers of gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, with substantial production from artisanal and small-scale miners who need government permitted milling facilities to process their gold bearing material.

The Company will display its minted 1 oz gold coins that will also be available for purchase.

We look forward to seeing you in Atlantic City.

