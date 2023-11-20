Incannex Healthcare Limited(ASX:IHL) dropped from S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index

Incannex Healthcare Limited is an Australia-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company. The Company is engaged in the research and development associated with medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company targets five indications: obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), traumatic brain injury and concussion (TBI), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and inflammatory lung conditions. Its drug candidates include IHL-42X, IHL-216A, Psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for general anxiety disorder (Psi-GAD) and IHL-675A. Its IHL-42X is a cannabinoid combination product for treatment of OSA. Its IHL-675A comprises a combination of hydroxychloroquine and CBD for prevention and treatment of inflammatory lung conditions, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases. IHL-216A is a cannabinoid combination product for the treatment of TBI. It is investigating the use of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy to treat GAD.

