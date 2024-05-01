Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Stonegate Healthcare Partners is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, titled "Potentially Transformative therapies for Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)." This report explores the pervasive issue of GAD, a condition affecting millions worldwide, and potentially transformative therapies which will change the landscape of future treatments.

Key Takeaways:

Stonegate Healthcare Partners identifies leading programs aiming to reshape the landscape of GAD treatment and significantly improve patients' quality of life.

Companies featured in the report that are developing transformative therapies for GAD include Mindmed, Incannex (NASDAQ: IXHL), and Compass Pathways.

The global market for GAD treatment is projected to reach a value of $4B+ by 2033, with a 9% CAGR from 2023 onwards.

About Stonegate Healthcare Partners

Our mission at Stonegate Healthcare Partners is to accelerate meaningful innovations in healthcare through Strategy, Market Intelligence, Business Development, and Investor Outreach. The firm's research approach is centered on comprehensive and comparative analyses in specific healthcare fields. We strive to pinpoint programs that align closely with our strategic vision for the space and focus on technologies with the greatest potential for disruption. Stonegate Healthcare builds on its foundational thematic research by continuously gathering market intelligence, further enabling a current understanding of unmet needs and emerging disruptive technologies.

