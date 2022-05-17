Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Incannex Healthcare Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHL   AU000000IHL8

INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(IHL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/17 02:10:05 am EDT
0.5050 AUD   +10.99%
01:42pIncannex Healthcare Shares Rise 10% After Pre-IND Meeting for Sleep Apnoea Drug
DJ
09:46aIncannex Says it Completed Pre-IND Meeting With FDA for Sleep Apnea Drug
MT
06:26aIncannex Healthcare Completes Pre-IND Meeting With FDA
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Incannex Healthcare Shares Rise 10% After Pre-IND Meeting for Sleep Apnoea Drug

05/17/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
By Chris Wack


Incannex Healthcare Ltd. shares were up 10% to $8.35 after the company said it has completed a highly constructive pre-investigational new drug application meeting with the Food and Drug Administration to discuss the development IHL-42X.

The drug is a fixed dose combination of dronabinol and acetazolamide that is being developed as a treatment for obstructive sleep apnoea in adults.

Incannex said it submitted a pre-IND meeting package and meeting request to the FDA in February, which included an overview of the development program, and specific questions Incannex had on the regulatory requirements for opening an investigational new drug application.

The company said the written responses, and the responses provided in a teleconference with FDA representatives, were constructive and supportive, with interest in the project underpinned by the significant cohort of people diagnosed with OSA and the absence of pharmacological treatment solutions.

The FDA provided guidance on Incannex's proposed long-term development strategy, including specific parameters to demonstrate safety and efficacy in phase 2 and 3 pivotal studies.

In a decision that will save Incannex time and cost, the FDA agreed that Incannex doesn't need to conduct studies in animals, confirming that animal toxicology and animal pharmacokinetic studies aren't required for opening an IND for IHL-42X. Therefore, the next step for the development of IHL-42X will be the adjustment of clinical trial designs and arrangement of operational imperatives necessary to open an IND with FDA.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1341ET

