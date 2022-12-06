Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Incannex Healthcare Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHL   AU000000IHL8

INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(IHL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-06 am EST
0.2000 AUD   -2.44%
02:01pIncannex Healthcare discusses A$13 million institutional placement
AQ
02:01pIncannex Healthcare discusses A$13 million institutional placement
EQ
10:59aIncannex Healthcare Files Provisional Patent Application for IHL-42X as Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Incannex Healthcare discusses A$13 million institutional placement

12/06/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Incannex Healthcare Ltd
Incannex Healthcare discusses A$13 million institutional placement

06.12.2022 / 20:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

06.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Incannex Healthcare Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000IHL8
EQS News ID: 1506661

 
End of News EQS News Service

1506661  06.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1506661&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
02:01pIncannex Healthcare discusses A$13 million institutional placement
AQ
02:01pIncannex Healthcare discusses A$13 million institutional placement
EQ
10:59aIncannex Healthcare Files Provisional Patent Application for IHL-42X as Treatment of Ob..
MT
08:01aIncannex Expands Intellectual Property Position over IHL-42X
AQ
12/05Incannex Healthcare Files Patent Application for Apnea Medication
MT
12/05Public Announcement (nasdaq : IXHL) (ASX: IHL) - Form 6-K
PU
12/04Incannex Healthcare to Raise AU$13 Million in Institutional Placement; Shares Slip 10%
MT
12/01Incannex Healthcare : ASX Announcement, dated December 01, 2022 – Trading Halt - For..
PU
11/29Incannex kicks off manufacture of skin therapeutics
AQ
11/29Incannex kicks off manufacture of skin therapeutics
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 306 M 206 M 206 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Incannex Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joel Latham CEO, Group MD & Executive Director
Madhukar Bhalla Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Troy Valentine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Bleackley Chief Scientific Officer
Rosemarie Walsh Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED-68.00%211
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.127.81%10 944
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-20.18%3 654
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-26.75%2 514
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-46.92%2 066
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-28.84%1 516