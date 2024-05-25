Incap Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The Company offers Radial Capacitors, Motor Start Capacitors, LUG Terminal Capacitors and Professional Screw Terminal Capacitors. Its Snap-In type capacitors and Lug type capacitors covers a range of capacitance of 10,000 micro farads and a voltage range approximately 500 working voltages (WV). It supplies 1050 C special type Snap-in type capacitors up to 450 WV to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and dealers. Its product range covers Radial capacitors of low voltage, medium and high voltage, low leakage, low equivalent series resistance (ESR), bi-polar and non-polar, and others. Its radial capacitors are used for electronic ballast and other lighting applications. Its 230 volts single can and double can motor start capacitors are used for local requirement of single-phase pump sets, air conditioners and wet grinders.