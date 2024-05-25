Incap Limited announced that at the board of directors of meeting held on May 25, 2024, the board has recommended dividend at the rate of 10% on face value for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders.
Incap Limited
Equities
INCAP6
INE437C01012
Electronic Equipment & Parts
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|67.3 INR
|+1.99%
|+4.34%
|+29.55%
|11:05am
|Incap Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Feb. 05
|Incap Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+29.55%
|4.16M
|+37.44%
|81.83B
|+68.42%
|75.69B
|+0.12%
|36.06B
|-8.53%
|31.23B
|-6.12%
|14.42B
|-9.67%
|10.31B
|+11.59%
|10.05B
|-9.84%
|9.52B
|+37.08%
|9.1B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- INCAP6 Stock
- News Incap Limited
- Incap Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2024