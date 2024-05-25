Incap Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 193.65 million compared to INR 210.59 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 202.43 million compared to INR 220.81 million a year ago.
Net income was INR 6.7 million compared to INR 6.63 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.3 compared to INR 1.29 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.3 compared to INR 1.29 a year ago.