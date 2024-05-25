May 25, 2024 at 05:05 am EDT

Incap Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 193.65 million compared to INR 210.59 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 202.43 million compared to INR 220.81 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 6.7 million compared to INR 6.63 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.3 compared to INR 1.29 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.3 compared to INR 1.29 a year ago.