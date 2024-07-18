Correction release: Inside information, positive profit warning: Incap's revenue and EBIT higher than anticipated in 2024

Incap corrects its inside information release published on 18 July 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EEST regarding the outlook for 2024. The title of the English release incorrectly stated 2014 when it should be 2024. The original title was: "Inside information, positive profit warning:Incap's revenue and EBIT higher than anticipated in 2014".

The corrected release is included below in its entirety.

Inside information, positive profit warning: Incap's revenue and EBIT higher than anticipated in 2024

With better visibility towards the year end and good development in the first half of the year, Incap raises its outlook for 2024. Incap estimates the revenue in 2024 to be higher than in 2023 and the operating profit (EBIT) in 2024 to be at the same level as in 2023.

Previously, Incap estimated that the company's revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in 2024 would be lower than in 2023.

