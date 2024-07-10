INCAP CORPORATION: INCAP UK INVESTS IN STATE-OF-ART SMT LINE UPGRADES

Incap UK has upgraded its first SMT (surface-mount technology) production line with the installation of the first fully automated high-precision solder screen printer of this model in the UK. This was followed by two advanced SMT placement modules. This upgrade marks the first phase of a EUR 1.5 million innovation investment, enhancing the efficiency, flexibility, quality, and capacity of manufacturing operations. As a result, an initial 33% increase in SMT production capacity has been achieved for the first line.

According to Jamie Maughan, the Managing Director of Incap UK, this upgrade is not only preparing the production lines for future demands but also integrating advanced software and machine capabilities that will drive efficiency improvement within the manufacturing cycle. "This investment also improves our SMT operational efficiency, production quality, and site technology. Additionally, it allows for energy savings through real-time intelligent machine monitoring, helping us better serve our current and future customers", Maughan explained.

The current phase focuses on upgrading the first line and will be followed by the second line over the course of the year, using identical advanced machinery and software. This strategic update is designed to ensure each stage is optimized before continuing expansions.

The enhancements will enable improved data acquisition capabilities, combining cutting-edge Industry 4.0 architecture for advanced interfacing with future ERP systems. The use of intelligent technologies is instrumental in achieving these improvements and opens several other opportunities. Incap's continued collaboration with Panasonic to upgrade technology to new levels of operational excellence reinforces Incap's strong position in the electronic manufacturing industry.

"This investment marks an important milestone in our strategic technology roadmap", Maughan added. "It reflects our commitment to reducing environmental impact and improving operational efficiency, while continuing to provide high-quality, flexible, and agile services to meet the growing demands of our customers."

Incap's factory in UK, based in Newcastle-under-Lyme, provides full turn-key product supply including PCBAs, electro-mechanical assembly, cable and wire harness assembly alongside a dedicated standalone rapid prototyping facility (Fast Track) and maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO). The factory has 4,400 square meters of total floor space and has experience in manufacturing since 1974, including over 20 years of experience in the defence, security and aerospace markets.

INCAP CORPORATION

Additional information:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Jamie Maughan, Managing Director of Incap ElectronicsUK, tel. +44 178 275 3201

Photos of the upgraded SMT line:https://photos.app.goo.gl/7aT4Dns9Rw7zNMPF9

Photos of Incap UK:https://incapcorp.com/media/#1627833351516-b5c88a14-7ad2

Incap in brief

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, USA, and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,700 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.