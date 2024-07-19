Incap Corporation: Incap Group's half-year report for January-June 2024 and webcast on 26 July 2024

Incap Group's half-year report for January-June 2024 will be published on Friday, 26 July 2024 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Finnish time. At that time, reporting materials in Finnish and English will be available on the company's website at https://incapcorp.com/reports-and-presentations/.

Webcast

The company will hold a webcast on Friday, 26 July 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time. The result will be presented by Otto Pukk, CEO, and Antti Pynnönen, CFO, Incap Corporation. Additionally, David Spehar, Managing Director of Incap Electronics US, will give a video update on Incap's US operations.

The live webcast can be followed at https://incap.videosync.fi/q2-2024. During the webcast, the public can ask questions in the chat room at the address mentioned above. The recording of the broadcast will be available on the company's website at https://incapcorp.com/reports-and-presentations/ later that day.

Incap in brief

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, USA, and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,700 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.