Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Incap Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICP1V   FI0009006407

INCAP OYJ

(ICP1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-09-09 am EDT
13.10 EUR   +0.31%
02:30aINCAP CORPORATION : Incap and Ampler Bikes signed a cooperation agreement
AQ
08/18INCAP OYJ : Estonia is participating in the most startup-minded business festival sTARTUp Day 2022
PU
08/01MEET THE TEAM : Head of Vendor Development Mallikarjuna G.B. from Incap India
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Incap Corporation: Incap and Ampler Bikes signed a cooperation agreement

09/12/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Incap Corporation                Press release                 12 September 2022 at 9:30 EEST

Incap and Ampler Bikes signed a cooperation agreement

Incap has signed a cooperation agreement with Ampler Bikes, a leading Estonian manufacturer of electric bicycles, for production services for a controller device developed by Ampler.

According to Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Electronics Estonia, cooperation with Ampler Bikes is important for Incap in several ways. “As a customer, Ampler is a very fast-growing company engaged in the development and production of state-of-the-art technology. Therefore it is a great honour to be a partner of Ampler. In addition, the green technology and light mobility business are areas that Incap wants to focus on more and more,” he noted.

Grace emphasises that Ampler is a company where Estonian engineers have developed a high-tech end product that they sell and manufacture in Estonia - just like Ampler electric bicycles, the controller has been developed by Estonian engineers and is assembled at Incap's Kuressaare factory. “This means that the value created remains in Estonia. That is why Incap is very pleased to offer the capacity of its factory to support Ampler on their rapid growth path,” he said.

Tiit Priske, Business Development Manager of Incap Electronics Estonia, added that Ampler is a very well-managed company and recognised the product development team led by Hannes Laar and the electronics development team led by Markus Järve. "Both commercial and technical decisions at Ampler are made very quickly, so the impact of the current global crisis on cooperation is minimal," said Priske, adding that with this cooperation both companies want to set an example and encourage others to combine resources to conquer foreign markets.

Ampler Bikes, an Estonian company founded in 2016, develops and manufactures electric bicycles. Today the company has an international team of nearly 150 members and sales offices in Berlin, Cologne, Tallinn, Amsterdam and Zurich. Lightweight electric bicycles made by Ampler have won several awards, and in total there are more than 20,000 Ampler bikes in Europe.

Incap Electronics Estonia is part of Incap Corporation, which is an international electronics manufacturer. Electronics manufactured by Incap Electronics Estonia can be found for example in smart metres, in light electric vehicles on the streets, in smart LED lights in Estonian different regions as well as in the machinery of one of the world’s most famous marine companies. 

Photos of Incap Estonia: https://of.com/media/#1627833268534-6871c5d8-fc05 
Ampler Bikes photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/iKFJ2BeVnPrc4ADY9 

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:
Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Electronics Estonia, tel. +372 5163643
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Distribution:
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company, Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


All news about INCAP OYJ
02:30aINCAP CORPORATION : Incap and Ampler Bikes signed a cooperation agreement
AQ
08/18INCAP OYJ : Estonia is participating in the most startup-minded business festival sTARTUp ..
PU
08/01MEET THE TEAM : Head of Vendor Development Mallikarjuna G.B. from Incap India
PU
07/29INCAP H1 2022 : Questions and answers
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Incap Oyj, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28INCAP GROUP'S HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL RE : Strong revenue and profitability growth continued
GL
07/28Incap Oyj Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
07/28Incap Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/22MEET THE TEAM : Assistant Manager Lakshmi Pradeep from Incap India
PU
07/20INCAP CORPORATION : Incap increases its revenue and operating profit estimate for 2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INCAP OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 245 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8,10 M 8,13 M 8,13 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 384 M 385 M 385 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 498
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart INCAP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Incap Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCAP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,10 €
Average target price 16,00 €
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otto Pukk President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Pynnönen Chief Financial Officer
Ville Petteri Vuori Chairman
Carl-Gustaf Gunnar Samuel von Troil Independent Non-Executive Director
Päivi Irmeli Jokinen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCAP OYJ-16.56%385
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.37%91 785
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-26.90%70 259
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.69%58 036
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.88%50 089
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.18%37 519