Incap Corporation: Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Incap Corporation

10/23/2020 | 08:55am EDT

Incap Corporation    Stock Exchange Release    23 October 2020 at 3.55 p.m. (EEST)

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Incap Corporation

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Incap Corporation was held on 23 October 2020 at the premises of the company at the address Bulevardi 21, 00180 Helsinki. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EGM was held under special arrangements.

The company announced on 16 October 2020 that it is preparing a rights issue with a total amount of EUR 10.9 million, as estimated. Based on the proposal of the Board of Directors, the EGM decided to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the offering in accordance with the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights as follows:

The Board of Directors was authorised to resolve on the issuance of a maximum of 1,455,056 new shares. The shares are offered to the company’s shareholders for subscription in proportion to their shareholding on the record date of the offering. The Board of Directors is entitled to decide on the offering of shares that potentially remain unsubscribed for pursuant to the shareholders’ primary subscription right for subscription to shareholders or other parties. The Board of Directors was authorised to resolve on all other terms and conditions of the offering.

The authorisation is valid until 31 December 2020. The authorisation does not revoke any prior authorisations granted to the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares or special rights entitling to shares. The minutes of the EGM will available on the website of the company as of 6 November 2020.

INCAP CORPORATION

Further information:

Otto Pukk, CEO, +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.

© GlobeNewswire 2020

