    ICP1V   FI0009006407

INCAP OYJ

(ICP1V)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/31 08:36:34 am EDT
13.37 EUR   -2.12%
08:31aIncap Estonia invests in new production lines
GL
08:30aIncap Estonia invests in new production lines
AQ
05/25INCAP CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Otto Pukk
GL
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Incap Estonia invests in new production lines

05/31/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Incap Corporation                 Press release         31 May 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EEST

Incap Estonia invests in new production lines

Incap Estonia is upgrading its two current SMT production lines and adding a third SMT line to its factory in Kuressaare. The new investment will increase the overall SMT production capacity by more than 50% and will be opened in the third quarter of this year.

According to Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Estonia, the investment in two existing and one new SMT (surface-mount technology) line will help the company to support its growth and customer demands. Incap Estonia is investing EUR 1.35 million in a long-term lease agreement of six years by renting new production equipment from SMT Renting.

“Technology is changing rapidly and therefore we have seen and experienced that the renting model suits our factory as a concept very well, as it allows us flexibility and guarantees us the latest technology in the field,” Grace explained.

The contract for investments was signed with SMT Renting which has also provided the SMT lines for Incap in 2017 as well as in 2020. “Our plan is to upgrade our two existing production lines to make them faster and to add a third line in order to be able to increase the production capacity by more than 50%,” Grace stated.

To maintain a well-functioning, agile and flexible modern manufacturing facility in Incap’s Kuressaare factory, the upgrades on the lines will be completed in the third quarter of this year.

Incap Estonia is part of Incap Corporation, which is an international contract manufacturer. Electronics manufactured by Incap Estonia can be found for example in smart meters, in light electric vehicles on the streets, in smart led lights in different regions in Estonia as well as in the machinery of the world’s most famous marine company.

Photos of Incap Estonia: https://incapcorp.com/media/#1627833268534-6871c5d8-fc05

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:
Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Estonia, tel. +372 516 3643
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Distribution:
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2022 25,9 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net Debt 2022 3,80 M 4,10 M 4,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 400 M 431 M 431 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 709
Free-Float 53,9%
Technical analysis trends INCAP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,66 €
Average target price 14,80 €
Spread / Average Target 8,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otto Pukk President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Pynnönen Chief Financial Officer
Ville Petteri Vuori Chairman
Carl-Gustaf Gunnar Samuel von Troil Independent Non-Executive Director
Päivi Irmeli Jokinen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCAP OYJ-12.99%431
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.56%98 240
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-23.70%78 760
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.10%55 788
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.92%52 501
NIDEC CORPORATION-36.08%39 301