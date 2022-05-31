Incap Corporation Press release 31 May 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EEST



Incap Estonia invests in new production lines

Incap Estonia is upgrading its two current SMT production lines and adding a third SMT line to its factory in Kuressaare. The new investment will increase the overall SMT production capacity by more than 50% and will be opened in the third quarter of this year.

According to Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Estonia, the investment in two existing and one new SMT (surface-mount technology) line will help the company to support its growth and customer demands. Incap Estonia is investing EUR 1.35 million in a long-term lease agreement of six years by renting new production equipment from SMT Renting.

“Technology is changing rapidly and therefore we have seen and experienced that the renting model suits our factory as a concept very well, as it allows us flexibility and guarantees us the latest technology in the field,” Grace explained.

The contract for investments was signed with SMT Renting which has also provided the SMT lines for Incap in 2017 as well as in 2020. “Our plan is to upgrade our two existing production lines to make them faster and to add a third line in order to be able to increase the production capacity by more than 50%,” Grace stated.

To maintain a well-functioning, agile and flexible modern manufacturing facility in Incap’s Kuressaare factory, the upgrades on the lines will be completed in the third quarter of this year.

Incap Estonia is part of Incap Corporation, which is an international contract manufacturer. Electronics manufactured by Incap Estonia can be found for example in smart meters, in light electric vehicles on the streets, in smart led lights in different regions in Estonia as well as in the machinery of the world’s most famous marine company.

Photos of Incap Estonia: https://incapcorp.com/media/#1627833268534-6871c5d8-fc05

