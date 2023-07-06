Incap Corporation | Press release | 6 July 2023 at 11.15 a.m. EEST
Incap Corporation's acquisition of Pennatronics Inc has been completed
On 3 July 2023, Incap Corporation announced it had signed an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Pennatronics Inc., an Electronics Manufacturing Services company in Pennsylvania, USA. The acquisition was closed on 5 July 2023 and Pennatronics Inc. is now a fully owned subsidiary of Incap Corporation. Pennatronics Inc. will be named as Incap Electronics US, Inc. and the company will start the brand change process.
