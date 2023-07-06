Incap Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the design and manufacture of electronic, mechanical and electromechanical components and assemblies. It provides such services as: Prototyping and Engineering, Printed circuit board (PCB) Assembly Manufacturing, Box-Build Assembly, Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies, Enginering Services and repair and overhaul services. Incap Oyj is a parent entity of The Incap Group, which comprises Incap Electronics Estonia OU, Euro-ketju Oy, Incap Hong Kong Ltd and Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt Ltd, Incap Holdings UK Ltd, Incap Electronics UK Ltd and Incap Electronics Slovakia. The Company provides electrical hardware and services through its four factories located in the United Kingdom, Estonia, India and Slovakia.