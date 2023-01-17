Incap Oyj : Estonia opened new production machinery at the Kuressaare factory

Incap Estonia upgraded its two current SMT production lines and added a third SMT line to its factory in Kuressaare. The EUR 1.35 million investment increases the factory's overall SMT production capacity by more than 50%.

According to Margus Jakobson, the Interim Managing Director of Incap Estonia, the investment in SMT (surface-mount technology) supports the company's rapid growth and flexibility in customer service. New electronics equipment in the Kuressaare factory was acquired from SMT Renting on a long-term lease agreement.

"We decided to upgrade two existing production lines to make the production process faster. The third 30-meter long line will help to increase our SMT production capacity and increase it by more than 50%," Jakobson explained. The new production machinery will contribute significantly to the production of the most important part of electronic devices.

Photos of line opening at Incap Estonia:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/kH79yY2ToAYWm7xq5