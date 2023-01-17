Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Incap Oyj
  News
  Summary
    ICP1V   FI0009006407

INCAP OYJ

(ICP1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:30 2023-01-17 am EST
17.74 EUR   -2.42%
Incap Oyj : Estonia opened new production machinery at the Kuressaare factory

01/17/2023 | 04:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Incap Estonia upgraded its two current SMT production lines and added a third SMT line to its factory in Kuressaare. The EUR 1.35 million investment increases the factory's overall SMT production capacity by more than 50%.

According to Margus Jakobson, the Interim Managing Director of Incap Estonia, the investment in SMT (surface-mount technology) supports the company's rapid growth and flexibility in customer service. New electronics equipment in the Kuressaare factory was acquired from SMT Renting on a long-term lease agreement.

"We decided to upgrade two existing production lines to make the production process faster. The third 30-meter long line will help to increase our SMT production capacity and increase it by more than 50%," Jakobson explained. The new production machinery will contribute significantly to the production of the most important part of electronic devices.

Photos of line opening at Incap Estonia:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/kH79yY2ToAYWm7xq5

Attachments

Disclaimer

Incap Oyj published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 21:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 268 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2022 29,6 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net Debt 2022 14,5 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 520 M 561 M 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 498
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart INCAP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Incap Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCAP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,74 €
Average target price 17,00 €
Spread / Average Target -4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otto Pukk President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Pynnönen Chief Financial Officer
Ville Petteri Vuori Chairman
Carl-Gustaf Gunnar Samuel von Troil Independent Non-Executive Director
Päivi Irmeli Jokinen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCAP OYJ6.32%576
KEYENCE CORPORATION6.77%103 573
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.71%88 518
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.78%65 402
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.94%57 910
AMETEK, INC.4.59%33 559