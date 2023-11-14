Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo visited the Incap Estonia factory. As part of the visit, a brief introduction and factory tour of Incap Estonia were conducted. Thoughts were exchanged about the future and future growth of both the industrial sector and the electronics sector, and discussions were held on how we could collectively provide more support for the development of these sectors.

The Managing Director of Incap Estonia, Margus Jakobson, and Business Development Manager Tiit Priske introduced the factory to the minister.