INCAP GROUP
HALF-YEAR REPORT
JANUARY-JUNE 2024
Content
Flagging notifications
11
Share-based incentives
11
Short-term risks and uncertainties
11
Significant events after the end of the period
12
Strategy and targets
13
Financial reporting in 2024
13
Accounting principles for the half-year report
14
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
14
Consolidated balance sheet
15
Consolidated cash flow statement
16
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
17
Group key figures and contingent liabilities
18
Reconciliation of alternative performance measures
19
2
Incap Group's half-year report for January-June 2024 (unaudited)
April-June 2024 highlights
-
Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 amounted to EUR 57.6 million (4-6/2023: EUR 56.4 million)
of which EUR 9.0 million was attributable to US business acquired in July 2023. Year-on-year increase was 2.1%. Excluding the impact of the company's largest customer, revenue grew 30.2%.
- Revenue grew 12.2% quarter on quarter.
- Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 7.0 million (EUR 8.3 million) or 12.1% of revenue (14.7%). Year-on-year decrease was 15.7%.
- Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 6.8 million (EUR 7.5 million) or 11.7% of revenue (13.3%). Year-on- year decrease was 9.9%.
- Net profit for the period was EUR 5.1 million (EUR 5.7 million).
- Earnings per share were EUR 0.17 (EUR 0.19).
January-June 2024 highlights
-
Revenue amounted to EUR 109.0 million (EUR 129.1 million) of which EUR 18.5 million was attributable to US business acquired in July 2023. Year-on-year decrease was
15.6%.
- Excluding the impact of the company's largest customer, revenue grew 34.2%.
- Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 13.2 million (EUR 19.8 million) or 12.1% of revenue (15.3%). Year-on-year decrease was 33.4%.
- Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 12.7 million (EUR 18.8 million) or 11.7% of revenue (14.6%). Year-on- year decrease was 32.2%.
- Net profit for the period was EUR 10.0 million (EUR 14.1 million).
- Earnings per share were EUR 0.34 (EUR 0.48).
Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures refer to the corresponding period in 2023. This half-year report is unaudited.
Key figures
EUR million
4-6/244-6/23 Change
1-3/24 Change 1-6/241-6/23 Change
1-12/23
Revenue
57.6
56.4
2.1%
51.4
12.2%
109.0
129.1
-15.6%
221.6
Non-recurring items
0.1
0.7
-87.8%
0.1
19.0%
0.2
0.8
-80.6%
1.1
Operating profit (EBIT)
6.8
7.5
-9.9%
6.0
12.9%
12.7
18.8
-32.2%
28.2
EBIT, % of revenue
11.7%
13.3%
11.7%
11.7%
14.6%
12.7%
Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)*
7.0
8.3
-15.7%
6.2
12.7%
13.2
19.8
-33.4%
30.6
Adjusted EBIT*, % of revenue
12.1%
14.7%
12.1%
12.1%
15.3%
13.8%
Net profit for the period
5.1
5.7
-11.1%
4.9
2.3%
10.0
14.1
-28.8%
19.8
Equity ratio
63.0%
65.1%
62.2%
63.0%
65.1%
60.6%
Net gearing
-5.9%
-1.6%
-5.3%
-5.9%
-1.6%
-7.7%
*Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) is an alternative performance measure. Adjusted EBIT excludes non-recurring items and purchase price allocation amortisation. Adjusted EBIT provides comparable information between different financial years on operating profit.
3
Outlook for 2024
Incap updated its oulook on 18 July 2024 due to
Previously Incap estimated that the company's
better visibility towards the year end and good
revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in 2024 would be
development in the first half of the year. Incap
lower than in 2023.
estimates the revenue in 2024 to be higher than in
2023 and the operating profit (EBIT) in 2024 to be at
the same level as in 2023.
4
CEO's comments
I am happy to see that the quarter on quarter growth continued as we had expected. With better visibility towards the year end and good development in the first half of the year, we raised the outlook for 2024 and estimate the revenue in 2024 to be higher than in 2023 and the operating profit (EBIT) in 2024 to be at the same level as in 2023.
Our revenue in the strong second quarter grew 12.2% quarter on quarter and was EUR 57.6
million. Excluding sales to our largest customer, our revenue grew 30.2 % year on year. We expect the revenue to continue to increase quarter by quarter during the year. With the revenue growth, we expect also our profitability to improve.
The revenue growth in the second quarter was coming foremost from Incap India compared to previous quarter. The revenue was also positively impacted by the acquisition completed on 3.7.2023 in the US. I would like to thank our excellent Incap team for delivering these results. They have been focusing on new customer acquisition, increasing sales to existing ones, and cross-selling opportunities from our acquisition.
A year ago, we expanded our operations to the US market with the acquisition of Pennatronics Inc. We
are very pleased with our acquisition and the integration of Incap US' operations has continued as
planned. Incap US operations have developed well, and the team has had success in new customer acquisition. The acquisition agreement included a potential additional earn-out based on Pennatronics results. The maximum amount of the earn-out, EUR
2.8 million, was paid in full to the sellers in June this year. After successfully entering the US market with the acquisition, we are now looking at potential acquisitions in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
To support our growth and keep up our competence and service level, we are constantly evaluating the latest technologies and making investments at our factories. ln the beginning of the year, we replaced a SMT production line with advanced new machinery at our factory in Slovakia. In June, we upgraded the UK factory's SMT production line with a fully automated high-precision soldering screen printer, the first ever installed in the UK. The SMT line investment increases capacity and improves the environmental impact. Incap UK also completed in spring 2024 a roof installation project, which was designed to improve energy efficiency and enable a solar panel installation. An extension of the solar panel project is also in the pipeline for our other factories. Incap has ongoing IT projects and is planning on investing further on IT- systems.
In April, we published our first combined Annual and Sustainability Report and are further developing our sustainability reporting in accordance with the CSRD regulation. We prepare for the new reporting requirements by launching Scope 3 emissions calculations and finalizing the Double Materiality Assessment (DMA). We see ESG reporting not just as an obligatory step, but as an opportunity to improve measuring and managing our activities aiming at sustainable business and growth.
During the remainder of the year, we will keep investing in our factories, focus on new customer acquisition and increasing sales to existing customers. We will also continue pursuing shareholder value creating M&A transactions, supported with our solid financials.
Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation
5
Business environment
The overall demand and market activity in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry continued at a good level despite the geopolitical tensions. The general inflation and cost of manufacturing continued to increase, while the component availability has started to improve. Incap works closely with its suppliers and customers to keep adequate inventory levels to mitigate the risks.
In the electronics manufacturing services industry, customers continue to be very price-conscious and expect that their manufacturing partners continuously increase their efficiency and stay competitive. Incap sees that the ability to quickly adapt to changes is a key success factor in the electronics industry today and in the future. That ability is necessary in developing and implementing new products, production methods and ideas. The
Financial performance
April-June 2024
In April-June 2024, revenue increased 2.1% year on year and amounted to EUR 57.6 million (EUR 56.4
million). Revenue grew 12.2% quarter on quarter. Revenue was positively impacted by Incap's unit in
USA and negatively by the largest customer's need to
reduce their inventory levels.
April-June operating profit (EBIT) decreased 9.9% year on year and amounted to EUR 6.8 million (EUR 7.5 million). Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) was EUR
January-June 2024
In January-June 2024, revenue decreased 15.6% year on year and amounted to EUR 109.0 million (EUR
129.1 million). Revenue was positively impacted by
Incap's units in Europe and USA and negatively by the largest customer's need to reduce their inventory
levels. Revenue increased 17.9% compared to the second half of 2023.
January-June operating profit (EBIT) decreased 32.2% year on year and amounted to EUR 12.7 million (EUR 18.8 million). Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 13.2 million (EUR 19.8 million). Year- on-year decrease was 33.4%. Adjusted operating profit margin was 12.1% (15.3%). In January-June
company estimates that long-term market development will be positive because electronics is increasingly used in new types of products such as light vehicles and other everyday items.
In the longer term, the growth in electronics manufacturing services is driven by the growing use of electronics supported with megatrends such as digitalisation. The increasing need for sustainable energy solutions, medical equipment, emerging 5G and IoT ecosystems, defence industry and the proliferation of electric vehicles contribute to the demand growth. Population growth and aging population will also create opportunities in for instance health care technology. The EMS industry is highly fragmented and offers potential for consolidation.
7.0 million (EUR 8.3 million). Year-on-year decrease
was 15.7%. Adjusted operating profit margin was 12.1% (14.7%). In April-June 2024, Incap did not
record any material credit losses or inventory write- offs.
Net profit for the period decreased 11.1% year on year and totalled EUR 5.1 million (EUR 5.7 million). Earnings per share were EUR 0.17 (EUR 0.19).
2024, Incap did not record any material credit losses or inventory write-offs.
Personnel expenses were EUR 15.6 million (EUR 9.6 million). Personnel expenses were impacted by the USA acquisition and salary increases. Other operating expenses were EUR 5.8 million (EUR 6.6 million) of which EUR 0.9 million (EUR 1.6 million) related to contract workers.
Depreciation and amortisation were EUR 2.8 million (EUR 2.0 million).
Net profit for the period decreased 29% year on year and totalled EUR 10.0 million (EUR 14.1
6
million). Earnings per share were EUR 0.34 (EUR 0.48).
Balance sheet and financing
Total assets in the balance sheet on 30 June 2024
stood at EUR 194.5 million (EUR 160.4 million). The Group's equity at the end of the reporting period was
EUR 119.2 million (EUR 101.2 million).
Liabilities increased from the comparison period to EUR 75.4 million (EUR 59.2 million). EUR 32.8 million thereof (EUR 14.1 million) were interest-bearing liabilities. Liabilities increased from the comparison period due to the loan related to the acquisition of Pennatronics, Inc. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -7.0 million (EUR -1.6 million).
The Group's non-currentinterest-bearing liabilities amounted to EUR 29.5 million (EUR 10.8 million) and non-currentnon-interest-bearing liabilities to EUR 2.9 million (EUR 2.2 million). Current interest-bearing liabilities were EUR 3.3 million (EUR 3.3 million). Out of the non-currentinterest-bearing liabilities, a loan
of EUR 22.5 million (EUR 4.3 million) granted by the company's Finnish bank is related to the acquisition.
The main covenants of the Group's loans include equity ratio and the Group's interest-bearingdebt in
relation to EBITDA, and their status is reviewed every six months. In the review on 30 June 2024, the target level of interest-bearing debt in relation to EBITDA was below 3.0 and that of the equity ratio over 30%. The company met these covenants as the actual figure for interest-bearing debt/EBITDA on the review date was 1.2 and the equity ratio 63.0%.
With regards to the loans granted by the Indian bank,
the company is committed to follow ordinary covenants and the bank's general loan conditions.
Investments
In January-June 2024, Incap's factory-related investment cash flow totalled EUR 2.1 million (EUR 5.1 million). The investments mainly consist of UK
At the end of June 2024, the company's financial
position remained strong. Equity ratio decreased to 63.0% (65.1%), and net gearing was -5.9%(-1.6%).
The Group's cash position during the reporting period was good. On 30 June 2024, the Group's cash and
cash equivalents totalled EUR 39.8 million (EUR 15.7 million) and the company had unutilised credit lines amounting to EUR 8.0 million (EUR 7.3 million).
Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 3.2 million (EUR 21.8 million). Cash flow from operating activities was impacted by increase in current receivables, due to increased volume of sales. Earn- out payment related to US acquisition was EUR 2.8
million impacting cash flow from investing activities. The Group's quick ratio was 2.1 (1.2), and current
ratio was 3.5 (2.7).
Inventory at end of June 2024 totalled EUR 69.2 million (EUR 73.5 million). Inventory decreased clearly during the first six months of the year compared to the situation in June 2023. This was mainly due to improved material availability and Incap´s largest customer´s decision to postpone orders due to overstocking. The value of the inventory was impacted by the acquisition. The value of the inventory of the acquired company at the end of June 2024 was EUR 8.7 million. Increase on trade receivables was mainly due to US acquisition and slight decrease of trade payable was in line with the normal business fluctuation.
new SMT line upgrade, UK new roof installation and US production machinery investment.
7
Research and development
The development of services and products takes place during the ordinary course of business and is accounted for as an operating expense.
Personnel
On 30 June 2024, the number of personnel in Incap Group was 2,270 of which 1,244 were contract workers (2,224 of which 1,177 were contract workers). Of the personnel, 66.6% (73.1%) worked in India, 5.6% (5.5%) in Estonia, 14.6% (13.4%) in Slovakia, 7.8% (7.9%) in the United Kingdom, 5.4% (0.0%) in the United States and 0.1% (0.1%) in Finland.
At the end of June, 588 of Incap's personnel were women (577) and 1,682 were men (1,647). The average number of personnel in January-Junewas 1,990 (2,552).
Management and organisation
At the end of June 2024, Incap's Management Team
Director of Operations, U.K., Jamie Maughan;
consisted of President & CEO, Otto Pukk; Director of
Director of Operations, U.S., David Spehar and CFO
Operations, India and Sales APAC, Murthy Munipalli;
Antti Pynnönen.
Director of Operations, Estonia, Margus Jakobson;
Director of Operations, Slovakia, Miroslav Michalik;
Sustainability
Incap's sustainability covers economic, social,
environmental, and stakeholder responsibility. For Incap, sustainability means that the company exceeds legal requirements and takes into account the needs and expectations of its stakeholders. Through systematic development, Incap aims to increase the positive impact of its operations and minimize the negative effects. The sustainability programme covers social, environmental and economic sustainability including the most material themes and the indicators set to monitor them.
Incap acts as a responsible member of society. In its operations, the company complies with international
agreements for human rights as well as on employees' and children's rights. As a basis for its
sustainability programme, the company has a Code of Conduct that concerns all its employees and major suppliers. The implementation of sustainability
actions is supported by the company's quality
assurance and environmental management systems.
Social responsibility is at the heart of Incap's
corporate culture and strategy. The company
emphasizes the well-being of its employees and fair and ethical behavior towards all stakeholders. Incap's main stakeholders include the company's customers,
employees, suppliers, and owners. The company also
acts responsibly towards the inhabitants and actors in close proximity to its factories. The company's
personnel policy is based on equality between genders, nationalities and ethnic groups.
Incap is committed to a proactive environmental policy, contributing to the fight against climate change and acting in an environmentally responsible
manner. The most significant environmental impacts of Incap's own operations arise from carbon dioxide
8
emissions from energy consumption and production waste. The company strives to promote sustainable development by improving the efficiency of its production and by constantly taking into account and minimizing the environmental impact of its operations.
Incap is obligated to report according to the
European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) from the financial year 2024 onwards. The company's
sustainability reporting has been mainly based on the GRI standards, which Incap has already partially complemented with ESRS-compliant disclosures for 2023. The company is preparing for the new reporting requirements by launching Scope 3 emission calculations. In addition, Incap has initiated a Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) process. The
Annual General Meeting 2024
The Annual General Meeting of Incap Corporation held on 10 May 2024 approved the annual accounts for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2023 and resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability.
The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2023.
The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide to issue new shares either against payment or without payment. The authorisation was given to a maximum quantity of 2,943,721 new shares which represent approximately 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company at the date of the notice to the Annual General Meeting.
The new shares may be issued to the company's shareholders in proportion to their current shareholdings in the company or deviating from the shareholders' pre-emptive right through one or more directed share issues, if the company has a weighty financial reason to do so, such as developing the company's equity structure, implementing mergers and acquisitions or other restructuring measures
results of the DMA will be used to update the company's corporate responsibility programme.
Highlights for January-June 2024: Incap strives to improve energy efficiency and the share of renewable energy use in its operations. As part of
this development, a roof installation project at
Incap's UK factory was completed in spring 2024. The roof of the factory was renewed and prepared to support solar panels in the future. The new roof is designed to improve energy efficiency and create a more comfortable working environment.
Read more about Incap's sustainability work in the company's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023, which is available on thecompany's web pages.
aimed at developing the company's business, financing of investments and business operations or using the shares as a part of the company's incentive systems. The Board of Directors would decide upon terms and scope related to share issues.
Based on the authorisation, the Board of Directors can, pursuant to chapter 10, section 1, of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, also decide on issuing other special rights, either against payment or without payment, entitling to new shares of the company. The subscription price of the new shares can be recorded partly or fully in the invested unrestricted equity reserves or in equity in accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is further entitled to decide on conditions regarding the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of other special rights entitling to shares.
The authorisation is valid for one year from the resolution by the Annual General Meeting.
The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available in full on the company's website at
https://incapcorp.com/annual-general-meeting/.
9
Board of Directors and auditor
The Annual General Meeting held on 10 May 2024 resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors is four (4). The General Meeting reelected the present members of the Board, Julianna Borsos, Kaisa Kokkonen, Carl-Gustaf von Troil and Ville Vuori as members of the Board of Directors.
In its constitutive meeting after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Ville Vuori as the Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors also decided to establish two Committees, an Audit Committee and a Remuneration Committee. Kaisa Kokkonen was elected as the Chairman and Julianna Borsos as member of the Audit Committee. Ville Vuori was elected Chairman and Carl-Gustaf von Troil as member of the Remuneration Committee.
Shares and shareholders
Incap Corporation has one series of shares.
The number of shares of the company on 30 June 2024 was 29,437,214 (30 June 2023: 29,284,835).
In January-June 2024, the share price varied between EUR 6.70 and EUR 12.81 (EUR 9.28 and 22.05). The closing price on 28 June 2024 was EUR
11.86 (30 June 2023: EUR 10.08). The company's market capitalisation on 28 June was EUR 349.1 million (EUR 295.2 million).
Largest shareholders on 28 June 2024
The General Meeting re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, a company of Authorised Public Accountants, as the company's auditor, who have indicated that Maria Grönroos, Authorised Public Accountant, will serve as the principally responsible auditor. The Annual General Meeting also elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy to act as the authorised sustainability auditor of the company. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has indicated that Maria Grönroos (Authorized Sustainability Auditor, KRT) will serve as the authorised sustainability auditor with principal responsibility.
At the end of June 2024, the company had 6,920 shareholders (7,292). Nominee-registered owners held 27.0% (29.9%) and foreign owners 7.1% (7.7%) of all shares. The company does not hold any treasury shares.
At the end of June 2024, the members of Incap
Corporation's Board of Directors and the President
and CEO and their related parties owned a total of 2,123,031 shares or 7.2% of the company's shares
outstanding (2,116,621 shares or 7.2% of the company's shares outstanding).
Number of shares
Holding, %
Oy Etra Invest Ab
5,686,665
19.32
Nordea Life Assurance Finland Ltd
1,880,877
6.39
Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy
1,555,070
5.28
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
1,231,630
4.18
Danske Invest Finnish Equity Fund
593,574
2.02
Sp-Fund Management Company
530,024
1.80
Etola Erkki Olavi
500,000
1.70
Etola Group Oy
450,000
1.53
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company
416,000
1.41
Kakkonen Kari
390,525
1.33
10 largest shareholders in total
13,214,365
44.89
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Incap Oyj published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 06:41:02 UTC.