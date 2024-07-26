CEO's comments

I am happy to see that the quarter on quarter growth continued as we had expected. With better visibility towards the year end and good development in the first half of the year, we raised the outlook for 2024 and estimate the revenue in 2024 to be higher than in 2023 and the operating profit (EBIT) in 2024 to be at the same level as in 2023.

Our revenue in the strong second quarter grew 12.2% quarter on quarter and was EUR 57.6

million. Excluding sales to our largest customer, our revenue grew 30.2 % year on year. We expect the revenue to continue to increase quarter by quarter during the year. With the revenue growth, we expect also our profitability to improve.

The revenue growth in the second quarter was coming foremost from Incap India compared to previous quarter. The revenue was also positively impacted by the acquisition completed on 3.7.2023 in the US. I would like to thank our excellent Incap team for delivering these results. They have been focusing on new customer acquisition, increasing sales to existing ones, and cross-selling opportunities from our acquisition.

A year ago, we expanded our operations to the US market with the acquisition of Pennatronics Inc. We

are very pleased with our acquisition and the integration of Incap US' operations has continued as

planned. Incap US operations have developed well, and the team has had success in new customer acquisition. The acquisition agreement included a potential additional earn-out based on Pennatronics results. The maximum amount of the earn-out, EUR

2.8 million, was paid in full to the sellers in June this year. After successfully entering the US market with the acquisition, we are now looking at potential acquisitions in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.