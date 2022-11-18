Incap Oyj : Presentation, Dieter Weiss, In4ma

Miniaturization, an important driver in the electronics industry
A combination of new technologies with reduced component sizes is changing our world
Stereo systems didn't need to have this size
after the tubes were replaced by transistors,
but still had the size to show the customer that
he got something big for his money
Compact towers were
developed next which
only had one chassis and
were designed smaller
In the past, it was companies who developed such products, manufactured them as well = the Original Equipment Manufactures (OEM)
With the implementation
of surface mounted
technologies for
When cassette tapes
components it could be
became obsolete, it
reduced further
could be further
reduced
Today the best example of miniaturization is the mobile phone which is not a phone anymore but a computer, a calculator, a camera, a music player, a navigation device, a play station, a news service and much more, depending on the apps you have loaded
Today nearly every second electronic device is being manufactured by a separate company = the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS)