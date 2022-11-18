Advanced search
    ICP1V   FI0009006407

INCAP OYJ

(ICP1V)
  Report
2022-11-18
16.02 EUR   -0.99%
Incap Oyj : Presentation, Dieter Weiss, In4ma

11/18/2022 | 05:39am EST
EMS Europa, deep insights

for InCap Corp.

Helsinki, November 17, 2022

Dieter G. Weiss, Weiss Engineering in4ma Marketresearch & Analyses

© Copyright Weiss Engineering

1

Miniaturization, an important driver in the electronics industry

A combination of new technologies with reduced component sizes is changing our world

Stereo systems didn't need to have this size

after the tubes were replaced by transistors,

but still had the size to show the customer that

he got something big for his money

Compact towers were

developed next which

only had one chassis and

were designed smaller

In the past, it was companies who developed such products, manufactured them as well = the Original Equipment Manufactures (OEM)

With the implementation

of surface mounted

technologies for

When cassette tapes

components it could be

became obsolete, it

reduced further

could be further

reduced

Today the best example of miniaturization is the mobile phone which is not a phone anymore but a computer, a calculator, a camera, a music player, a navigation device, a play station, a news service and much more, depending on the apps you have loaded

Today nearly every second electronic device is being manufactured by a separate company = the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS)

© Copyright Weiss Engineering

2

Nomenclature in electronics

Complete System

Example of a

complete system

Complete Device

Vertical Integration

Complete Module

Printed Circuit Board Assembly

PCBA

Modules can contain metal and/or plastic parts and several PCBA

Main differences are type and size of components (SMD, axial, radial) and single- or doublesided assembly

Picture: Zollner

Most components are supplied by manufacturers

Components

With some exceptions such as PCBs, coils and

transformers, which some EMS manufacture as well

© Copyright Weiss Engineering

3

The global EMS/ODM Industry

2022

~350

~1850

Global numbers are

relatively inaccurate as

~400

market researchers often

take all products of a company rather than subtracting business which has nothing to do with electronics. e.g. Jabil EMS and DMS

~2200

~200~7500 ~1000

~2500

about 16,000 EMS/ODM

TOP 100 = ~84% of the market 2.4 Mio. employees

Europe has ~9% des Market

USA has ~13%, America ~19%

© Copyright Weiss Engineering

4

Rev.: 0, 04.11.2022

Global TOP 30 EMS/ODM from global TOP 100 2022*

Global TOP 100 have

revenues of

547 bil. USD

Foxconn/Hon Hai is

the biggest with

39,2%

Global TOP 10

of TOP 100 represent

83,07 %

(454 bil. USD)

11.

Qisda

Top 31 - 40

12. Sanmina

13.

Lite-on

Top 21 - 30

14.

Celestica

Top 11 - 20

15.

Kinpo

16.

Plexus

USI/Asteelflash

17.

Zollner Elektronik

18. Shenzhen Kaifa

BYD Electronics

19.

Wistron

Jabil ( EMS)

20.

Venture

21. Benchmark

Inventec

22.

SIIX

23.

Fabrinet

Flex

  1. MiTAG
  2. Sumitronics

26.

Integrated Micro-Electronics

Wistron

27.

Kimball

28. UMC

29.

Xiamen Intretech

Quanta

30. NEO Tech

Top 41 - 50

Top 51 - 100

Top 100 global

EMS/ODM

Pegatron

Compal

Hon Hai

(Foxconn )

*Which is revenues 2021 as one cannot have 2022 revenues already

© Copyright Weiss Engineering

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Incap Oyj published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 10:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
