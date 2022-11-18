|
Incap Oyj : Presentation, Hanno Septer
GLOBAL COMPONENT AVAILABILITY UPDATE
Hanno Septer | Group Sourcing Lead
HANNO SEPTER - GROUP SOURCING LEAD
-
From 1993 Arrow Electronics Several roles
-
From August 2022 Incap Corporation Group Sourcing Lead
SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY
CHARACTERISTICS
GROWING INDUSTRY, BUT CYCLICAL BUSINESS
Yoy growth in monthly billings 2011 - 2022
|
Source: Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) -3 month rolling average billings
|
HIGHLY CONCENTRATED MARKET
TOP 10 manufacturers 55% of total market volume
2021 WW Semiconductor Revenue by Supplier TOP10 suppliers drive 55% of Total
Worldwide semiconductor revenue were $595bn in 2021, an increase of 26.3% from 2020
|
2021 Rank
|
2020 Rank
|
Vendor
|
2021 Revenue
|
2021 Market Share
|
2020 Revenue
|
2020-2021 Growth (%)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
Samsung Electronics
|
73 197
|
12,30%
|
57 181
|
28,00%
|
2
|
1
|
Intel
|
72 536
|
12,20%
|
72 759
|
-0,30%
|
3
|
3
|
SK Hynix
|
36 352
|
6,10%
|
25 854
|
40,60%
|
4
|
4
|
Micron Technology
|
28 624
|
4,80%
|
21 780
|
31,40%
|
5
|
5
|
Qualcomm
|
27 093
|
4,60%
|
17 664
|
53,40%
|
6
|
6
|
Broadcom
|
18 793
|
3,20%
|
15 754
|
19,30%
|
7
|
8
|
MediaTek
|
17 617
|
3,00%
|
10 988
|
60,20%
|
8
|
7
|
Texas Instruments
|
17 272
|
2,90%
|
13 619
|
26,80%
|
9
|
10
|
NVIDIA
|
16 815
|
2,80%
|
10 643
|
58,00%
|
10
|
14
|
AMD
|
16 299
|
2,70%
|
9 665
|
68,60%
|
|
|
Others (outside top 10)
|
270 354
|
45,40%
|
214 982
|
25,80%
|
|
|
Total Market
|
594 952
|
100.0
|
470 889
|
26,30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
