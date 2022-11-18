Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Incap Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICP1V   FI0009006407

INCAP OYJ

(ICP1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:56 2022-11-18 am EST
16.02 EUR   -0.99%
05:39aIncap Oyj : Presentation, Otto Pukk ja Antti Pynnönen
PU
05:39aIncap Oyj : Presentation, Dieter Weiss, In4ma
PU
05:39aIncap Oyj : Presentation, Hanno Septer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Incap Oyj : Presentation, Hanno Septer

11/18/2022 | 05:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLOBAL COMPONENT AVAILABILITY UPDATE

Hanno Septer | Group Sourcing Lead

HANNO SEPTER - GROUP SOURCING LEAD

  • From 1993 Arrow Electronics Several roles
  • From August 2022 Incap Corporation Group Sourcing Lead

INCAPCORP.COM

SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY

CHARACTERISTICS

GROWING INDUSTRY, BUT CYCLICAL BUSINESS

Yoy growth in monthly billings 2011 - 2022

Source: Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) -3 month rolling average billings

INCAPCORP.COM

HIGHLY CONCENTRATED MARKET

TOP 10 manufacturers 55% of total market volume

2021 WW Semiconductor Revenue by Supplier TOP10 suppliers drive 55% of Total

Worldwide semiconductor revenue were $595bn in 2021, an increase of 26.3% from 2020

2021 Rank

2020 Rank

Vendor

2021 Revenue

2021 Market Share

2020 Revenue

2020-2021 Growth (%)

(%)

1

2

Samsung Electronics

73 197

12,30%

57 181

28,00%

2

1

Intel

72 536

12,20%

72 759

-0,30%

3

3

SK Hynix

36 352

6,10%

25 854

40,60%

4

4

Micron Technology

28 624

4,80%

21 780

31,40%

5

5

Qualcomm

27 093

4,60%

17 664

53,40%

6

6

Broadcom

18 793

3,20%

15 754

19,30%

7

8

MediaTek

17 617

3,00%

10 988

60,20%

8

7

Texas Instruments

17 272

2,90%

13 619

26,80%

9

10

NVIDIA

16 815

2,80%

10 643

58,00%

10

14

AMD

16 299

2,70%

9 665

68,60%

Others (outside top 10)

270 354

45,40%

214 982

25,80%

Total Market

594 952

100.0

470 889

26,30%

INCAPCORP.COM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Incap Oyj published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 10:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INCAP OYJ
05:39aIncap Oyj : Presentation, Otto Pukk ja Antti Pynnönen
PU
05:39aIncap Oyj : Presentation, Dieter Weiss, In4ma
PU
05:39aIncap Oyj : Presentation, Hanno Septer
PU
11/15Incap Corporation : Incap UK invests in new production machinery
GL
11/15Incap Corporation : Incap UK invests in new production machinery
AQ
11/15Incap UK Invests in New Production Machinery
CI
11/14Incap Corporation : Change in Incap's Management Team
GL
11/14Incap Corporation : Change in Incap's Management Team
AQ
11/14Incap Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/10Incap Corporation : Notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10 of the Securitie..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 268 M 277 M 277 M
Net income 2022 29,6 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
Net Debt 2022 14,5 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 474 M 489 M 489 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 498
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart INCAP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Incap Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCAP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,18 €
Average target price 17,00 €
Spread / Average Target 5,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otto Pukk President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Pynnönen Chief Financial Officer
Ville Petteri Vuori Chairman
Carl-Gustaf Gunnar Samuel von Troil Independent Non-Executive Director
Päivi Irmeli Jokinen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCAP OYJ3.06%489
KEYENCE CORPORATION-17.56%102 784
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-19.75%79 319
EATON CORPORATION PLC-5.90%64 678
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.76%55 952
NIDEC CORPORATION-34.90%35 976