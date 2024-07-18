Inside information, positive profit warning: Incap's revenue and EBIT higher than anticipated in 2014
July 18, 2024 at 02:12 am EDT
Published: 2024-07-18 08:00:00 CEST
Incap Corporation
Inside information
Inside information, positive profit warning: Incap's revenue and EBIT higher than anticipated in 2014
With better visibility towards the year end and good development in the first half of the year, Incap raises its outlook for 2024. Incap estimates the revenue in 2024 to be higher than in 2023 and the operating profit (EBIT) in 2024 to be at the same level as in 2023.
Previously Incap estimated that the company's revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in 2024 will be lower than in 2023.
INCAP CORPORATION
Additional information:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798
www.incapcorp.com
Incap in brief
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, USA, and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,700 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.
Incap Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the design and manufacture of electronic, mechanical and electromechanical components and assemblies. It provides such services as: Prototyping and Engineering, Printed circuit board (PCB) Assembly Manufacturing, Box-Build Assembly, Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies, Enginering Services and repair and overhaul services. Incap Oyj is a parent entity of The Incap Group, which comprises Incap Electronics Estonia OU, Euro-ketju Oy, Incap Hong Kong Ltd and Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt Ltd, Incap Holdings UK Ltd, Incap Electronics UK Ltd and Incap Electronics Slovakia. The Company provides electrical hardware and services through its four factories located in the United Kingdom, Estonia, India and Slovakia.