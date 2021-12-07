Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/06
0.022 AUD   -8.33%
05:52pINCENTIAPAY : Application for quotation of securities - INP
PU
11/09Proposed issue of securities - INP
PU
11/09Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IncentiaPay : Application for quotation of securities - INP

12/07/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

INCENTIAPAY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 08, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

INP

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

189,186,349

08/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

INCENTIAPAY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

43167603992

1.3

ASX issuer code

INP

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

8/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

10-Nov-2021 10:02

New - Proposed issue of securities - INP

A standard +pro rata issue (renounceable)

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Under the Top-Up Facility, 45,817,543 fully paid ordinary shares, being the shortfall of Offer Shares under the Entitlement Offer, will be placed with third parties and issued on or about 17 December 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

INP : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

8/12/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

189,186,349

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IncentiaPay Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
