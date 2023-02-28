Advanced search
    ICG   LU1917297225

INCERGO S.A.

(ICG)
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  08:30:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
1.000 EUR    0.00%
Incergo s.a. announces strategic board changes in line with growth strategy
EQ
INCERGO S.A. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC BOARD CHANGES IN LINE WITH GROWTH STRATEGY

02/28/2023 | 09:38am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Incergo S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
INCERGO S.A. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC BOARD CHANGES IN LINE WITH GROWTH STRATEGY

28-Feb-2023 / 15:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna, 28 February 2023 – Incergo S.A. (“Incergo”), the franchise-focused company listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, has announced two new strategic board roles and a Chief Financial Officer. 

As Darren Taylor steps down from his existing CEO role to focus on his new role as Chair, David Callister has been appointed as the company’s new CEO with almost 30 years of experience in the franchising sector. 

Adrian Knight comes on board as a Director and current Directors, Steve Pratt and Gauri Lamb have resigned from the board.

Alongside these new appointments Incergo has engaged new CFO Paul Quek who brings with him over 20 years of accounting, finance and audit experience.

The new board of Incergo now comprises:

  • David Callister, CEO and Director
  • Darren Taylor, Chair and Director
  • Adrian Knight, Director
  • Charles Etonde, Director

 

 

 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About Incergo

Incergo S.A brings together a wide range of profitable, best in class businesses with a unique formula for growth. The Company’s business strategy is a holding company that acquires companies that are franchise businesses.

https://www.incergo.net/

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

Incergo S.A, Charlotte Williams, info@incergo.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953

 

 

28-Feb-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Incergo S.A.
33 rue du Puits Romain
8070 Bertrange
Luxemburg
E-mail: info@incergo.net
Internet: www.incergo.net
ISIN: LU1917297225
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1570923

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1570923  28-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1570923&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Incergo s.a. announces strategic board changes in line with growth strategy
