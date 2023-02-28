EQS-Ad-hoc: Incergo S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

INCERGO S.A. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC BOARD CHANGES IN LINE WITH GROWTH STRATEGY



28-Feb-2023

Vienna, 28 February 2023 – Incergo S.A. (“Incergo”), the franchise-focused company listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, has announced two new strategic board roles and a Chief Financial Officer.

As Darren Taylor steps down from his existing CEO role to focus on his new role as Chair, David Callister has been appointed as the company’s new CEO with almost 30 years of experience in the franchising sector.

Adrian Knight comes on board as a Director and current Directors, Steve Pratt and Gauri Lamb have resigned from the board.

Alongside these new appointments Incergo has engaged new CFO Paul Quek who brings with him over 20 years of accounting, finance and audit experience.

The new board of Incergo now comprises: