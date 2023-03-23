Advanced search
    INCH   GB00B61TVQ02

INCHCAPE PLC

(INCH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:28:13 2023-03-23 am EDT
810.00 GBX   -6.57%
04:03aInchcape : FY22 presentation (2.01 MB)
PU
03:58aStocks called down ahead of UK interest rate decision
AN
03:20aBritish Automotive Distributor Inchcape Swings to Loss in FY22
MT
Inchcape : FY22 presentation (2.01 MB)

03/23/2023 | 04:03am EDT
FY 2022 RESULTS

23 March 2023

DUNCAN TAIT GROUP CEO

Agenda

1

2

3

3

2022 Overview

2022 Results

Derco acquisition & Strategic progress

4

Looking ahead

2022 strategic highlights

Great results; strong

performance across all regions

Excellent Free Cash Flow

generation

Further enhanced our

digital and data capabilities

  • DXP rolled-out in more markets

▪ Improved Analytics

Accelerate strategy;

executing on two exciting

growth opportunities:

  • Distribution Excellence
  • Vehicle Lifecycle Services

International expansion of bravoauto; the first of our Vehicle Lifecycle Services businesses

Development of our Digital

Parts Platform

Completed a transformational acquisition

  • continued portfolio shift towards distribution

Reduced retail exposure

(Russia exit)

Excellent progress with

Responsible Business (ESG),

across all four pillars

5

Excellent progress across our Responsible Business pillars

Planet

People

Places

Practices

  • Good progress towards our Scope 1 & Scope 2 COxx 2 emissions targets
  • Adopted renewable energy sources including investments in solar panels
  • Launched Inclusion & Diversity and Women into Leadership programmes
  • LifeWorks to support mental, physical social and financial wellbeing
  • Partnerships supporting prosthetics charities in Europe & the Americas x
  • Road safety partnerships now in place in all regions
  • Active promotion of our whistle-blower hotline across both employees and suppliers
  • Accredited for our global heath and safety programme

We work responsibly and impact the world for the better,

to the benefit of all our stakeholders

Disclaimer

Inchcape plc published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 08:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
