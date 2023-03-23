|
Inchcape : FY22 presentation (2.01 MB)
3
2022 Overview
2022 Results
Derco acquisition & Strategic progress
2022 strategic highlights
Great results; strong
performance across all regions
Excellent Free Cash Flow
generation
Further enhanced our
digital and data capabilities
-
DXP rolled-out in more markets
▪ Improved Analytics
Accelerate strategy;
executing on two exciting
growth opportunities:
-
Distribution Excellence
-
Vehicle Lifecycle Services
International expansion of bravoauto; the first of our Vehicle Lifecycle Services businesses
Development of our Digital
Parts Platform
Completed a transformational acquisition
-
continued portfolio shift towards distribution
Reduced retail exposure
(Russia exit)
Excellent progress with
Responsible Business (ESG),
across all four pillars
5
Excellent progress across our Responsible Business pillars
|
Planet
|
People
|
Places
|
Practices
-
Good progress towards our Scope 1 & Scope 2 COxx 2 emissions targets
-
Adopted renewable energy sources including investments in solar panels
-
Launched Inclusion & Diversity and Women into Leadership programmes
-
LifeWorks to support mental, physical social and financial wellbeing
-
Partnerships supporting prosthetics charities in Europe & the Americas x
-
Road safety partnerships now in place in all regions
-
Active promotion of our whistle-blower hotline across both employees and suppliers
-
Accredited for our global heath and safety programme
We work responsibly and impact the world for the better,
to the benefit of all our stakeholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
7 967 M
9 744 M
9 744 M
|Net income 2022
|
125 M
152 M
152 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
809 M
989 M
989 M
P/E ratio 2022
14,6x
|14,6x
Yield 2022
3,26%
|3,26%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 578 M
4 376 M
4 376 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,55x
|0,55x
EV / Sales 2023
0,40x
|0,40x
Nbr of Employees
14 500
|14 500
Free-Float
86,6%
|86,6%
|
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|867,00 GBX
|Average target price
|1 175,75 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|35,6%