Inchcape : FY22 presentation (2.01 MB)

Excellent progress across our Responsible Business pillars

Accredited for our global heath and safety programme

Active promotion of our

Road safety partnerships now in place in all regions

Partnerships supporting prosthetics charities in Europe & the Americas

LifeWorks to support mental, physical social and financial wellbeing

Launched Inclusion & Diversity and Women into Leadership programmes

Good progress towards our Scope 1 & Scope 2 CO

We work responsibly and impact the world for the better,

to the benefit of all our stakeholders