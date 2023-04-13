Inchcape : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

INCHCAPE PLC REGISTERED OFFICE:
12 April 2023
DEAR SHAREHOLDER,
I am pleased to be writing to you with details of this year's Annual General Meeting (AGM) which we are holding at the Institute of Directors, 116 Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5ED on 18 May 2023 at 11.00 a.m.
The formal notice of the AGM is set out on pages 4, 5 and 6 of this document. I thought it might be helpful for me to write a few words on the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM.
RESOLUTIONS 1 TO 15
These resolutions deal with: the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, together with the reports of the Directors (resolution 1); the Directors' Report on Remuneration (resolution 2); the Directors' Remuneration Policy (resolution 3); the declaration of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 (resolution 4); the election or re-election of Directors (resolutions 5 to 13); and the re-appointment and remuneration of the Company's auditors (resolutions 14 and 15).
Each of these resolutions will be proposed as an ordinary resolution.
Shareholders are being asked to approve a final dividend of 21.3 pence per ordinary share of
10 pence each for the year ended 31 December 2022. If you approve the recommended final dividend, this will be paid on 19 June 2023 to all ordinary shareholders who are on the register of members on 12 May 2023.
RESOLUTIONS 16 TO 19
These resolutions deal with: the Directors' authority to allot shares (resolution 16); authority to disapply pre-emption rights (resolution 17 and resolution 18); and authority for the Company to make market purchases of its own shares (resolution 19).
Resolution 16 will be proposed as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 17, 18 and 19 will be proposed as special resolutions.
RESOLUTION 20
The Companies Act 2006 requires that all general meetings must be held on 21 days' notice unless shareholders agree to a shorter notice period. At our 2022 AGM, a resolution was passed enabling us to preserve our ability to call general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice. A similar resolution is being proposed this year.
Resolution 20 will be proposed as a special resolution.