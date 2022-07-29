Inchcape : Presentation (1.67 MB)

Figures are stated before adjusting items, and on the basis of continuing operations
Considerable opportunities for an ambitious Inchcape
Distribution Excellence
Vehicle Lifecycle Services
Annual new car volumes (units)
90m17m
Vehicle lifecycle value profit split2
Large markets;
typically insourced by OEMs
e.g. China,
US, UK,
Brazil,
Mexico
New market opportunities
75% Currently
underserved
3x
by Inchcape
17m
markets
worldwide
Global
Typical distribution
markets1
25%
volumes
Initial User
Subsequent Users
(0-4 years)
(4+ years)
Defined as those markets with annual new car volumes of less than 1m units
Analysis shows the split of profit attainable over an average vehicle's life, and assumes four different owners during that period
The analysis captures the vehicle sales, finance & insurance commission and the aftersales services (including independent aftermarket)
Distribution deals have accelerated over the past 5 years
2010
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Today
Number of
0
2
2
3
3
5
6
deals
Revenue
-
c.£400m
c.£100m
c.£250m
c.£150m
c.£200m
c.£350m
added
New OEMs
-
1
2
2
1
0
5
New markets
-
3
0
3
2
2
3
