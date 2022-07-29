Log in
    INCH   GB00B61TVQ02

INCHCAPE PLC

(INCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:05 2022-07-29 am EDT
828.75 GBX   +0.94%
Inchcape : Presentation (1.67 MB)

07/29/2022 | 05:55am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

July 2022

Inchcape

Inchcape: Group overview

Our business

Our differentiators

Distribution focusGlobal scale

c.90% of

>40 markets

profit

6 continents

Vehicles & Parts

Technology

Strong automotive

Digital & Analytics

brands

leader

Leading global automotive distributor

Specialist in higher growth markets

Long-term relationships with global OEMs

Leveraging technological capability

2

Our financials

ROCE

>25%

Cash conversion

>60%

Strong financial position (M&A firepower)

Attractive capital allocation framework

Inchcape

3

First half 2022 headline KPIs

Topline

Profitability

Cash

Shareholders

Revenue

Operating margin

Free Cash Flow

Adjusted EPS

£3.9bn

5.2%

£224m

35.0p

(1H21: 3.8%)

+12%

£184m

£439m

7.5p

Interim +17% YoY

Organic growth (YoY%)

PBT

Net cash

Dividend per share

Figures are stated before adjusting items, and on the basis of continuing operations

Inchcape

4

Considerable opportunities for an ambitious Inchcape

Distribution Excellence

Vehicle Lifecycle Services

Annual new car volumes (units)

90m17m

Vehicle lifecycle value profit split2

Large markets;

typically insourced by OEMs

e.g. China,

US, UK,

Brazil,

Mexico

New market opportunities

75% Currently

underserved

3x

by Inchcape

Inchcape

17m

markets

worldwide

Global

Typical distribution

markets1

25%

Inchcape

volumes

Initial User

Subsequent Users

(0-4 years)

(4+ years)

  1. Defined as those markets with annual new car volumes of less than 1m units
  2. Analysis shows the split of profit attainable over an average vehicle's life, and assumes four different owners during that period
    The analysis captures the vehicle sales, finance & insurance commission and the aftersales services (including independent aftermarket)

Inchcape

5

Distribution deals have accelerated over the past 5 years

2010

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Today

Number of

0

2

2

3

3

5

6

deals

Revenue

-

c.£400m

c.£100m

c.£250m

c.£150m

c.£200m

c.£350m

added

New OEMs

-

1

2

2

1

0

5

New markets

-

3

0

3

2

2

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inchcape plc published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 434 M 9 016 M 9 016 M
Net income 2022 267 M 323 M 323 M
Net Debt 2022 68,2 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 3 072 M 3 725 M 3 725 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 14 553
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart INCHCAPE PLC
Duration : Period :
Inchcape plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCHCAPE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 821,00 GBX
Average target price 978,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Andrew Tait Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gijsbert de Zoeten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Macrae Stein Chairman
John Langston Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Martin Buhlmann Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCHCAPE PLC-9.73%3 725
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY6.71%20 679
LKQ CORPORATION-9.80%15 180
BAPCOR LIMITED-7.70%1 521
UNI-SELECT INC.33.99%1 194
INTER CARS S.A.-20.93%1 120