  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Inchcape plc
  News
  Summary
    INCH   GB00B61TVQ02

INCHCAPE PLC

(INCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:57 2022-11-24 am EST
879.50 GBX   +0.51%
10:54aInchcape : Spotlight on Digital & Data (1.24 MB)
PU
10:44aInchcape : Webinar (RNS) (80.46 KB)
PU
10/31Inchcape plc Appoints Byron Grote as A Non-Executive Director with Effect from 3 January 2023
CI
Inchcape : Webinar (RNS) (80.46 KB)

11/24/2022 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 November 2022

Inchcape plc

"In the driving seat" investor and analyst webinar: Spotlight on Digital & Data

Inchcape plc, the leading independent multi-brand global automotive distributor, today holds the second webinar in its 'In the driving seat' series for investors and analysts, focused on Digital

  • Data. The series follows the unveiling of the Group's Accelerate strategy at its 2021 Capital Markets Day.

Today's event, hosted by Group Chief Executive Duncan Tait and Mark Dearnley, Chief Digital Officer, will show the progress the Group has made on its Digital & Data journey and how it is integral to the Group's growth ambitions, and is supporting the delivery of its strategic growth pillars: Distribution Excellence and Vehicle Lifecycle Services.

Inchcape continues to transform its approach to digital & data globally, which is helping improve the consumer experience, and is driving both improved efficiencies and higher growth for the Group, and its OEM brand partners.

Details of the webinar are below:

Date:

Thursday 24th November 2022

Time:

14:00 UK - 15:15 UK (subject to Q&A)

Link to event:

Please register here

A replay of the webinar will be available via the Company's website, www.inchcape.com.

Ends

Inchcape plc - Investor Relations

Raghav Gupta-Chaudhary +44 (0)7933 395 158, investors@inchcape.com

Media enquiries (Brunswick Group)

Kate Holgate / Helen Smith +44 (0)20 7404 5659, inchcape@brunswickgroup.com

About Inchcape

Inchcape is the leading independent multi-brand global automotive distributor, operating in over 40 markets and territories with a portfolio of the world's leading automotive brands. Inchcape has diversified multi-channel revenue streams including sale of new and used vehicles, parts, service, finance and insurance. The Company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange (INCH) since 1958, and is classified within the 'Business Support Services' sector. The Group is headquartered in London and employs around 14,500 people globally. www.inchcape.com

Disclaimer

Inchcape plc published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 15:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
