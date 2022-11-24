Inchcape : Webinar (RNS) (80.46 KB)

24 November 2022

Inchcape plc

"In the driving seat" investor and analyst webinar: Spotlight on Digital & Data

Inchcape plc, the leading independent multi-brand global automotive distributor, today holds the second webinar in its 'In the driving seat' series for investors and analysts, focused on Digital

Data. The series follows the unveiling of the Group's Accelerate strategy at its 2021 Capital Markets Day.

Today's event, hosted by Group Chief Executive Duncan Tait and Mark Dearnley, Chief Digital Officer, will show the progress the Group has made on its Digital & Data journey and how it is integral to the Group's growth ambitions, and is supporting the delivery of its strategic growth pillars: Distribution Excellence and Vehicle Lifecycle Services.

Inchcape continues to transform its approach to digital & data globally, which is helping improve the consumer experience, and is driving both improved efficiencies and higher growth for the Group, and its OEM brand partners.

Details of the webinar are below: Date: Thursday 24th November 2022 Time: 14:00 UK - 15:15 UK (subject to Q&A) Link to event: Please register here

A replay of the webinar will be available via the Company's website, www.inchcape.com.

