    INCH   GB00B61TVQ02

INCHCAPE PLC

(INCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:30:44 2023-03-31 am EDT
782.50 GBX   +0.51%
05:18aInchcape in deal to buy Mercedes-Benz Indonesian business
AN
04:09aFTSE 100 Edges Up on Global Gains
DJ
03:57aUK Inflation Took Smaller Toll on Economy; Rates Drag to Come
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Inchcape in deal to buy Mercedes-Benz Indonesian business

03/31/2023 | 05:18am EDT
(Alliance News) - Inchcape PLC on Friday said it has struck a deal to acquire Mercedes-Benz's Indonesian business.

The automotive distributor said it is acquiring the unit in tandem with local partner Indomobil. Inchcape will acquire a 70% stake, and Indomobil the remaining 30%.

"The business has been operated by Mercedes-Benz since 1970, and includes both distribution and assembly operations," Inchcape said.

Indomobil operates more than 300 dealerships in Indonesia. Away from automotive distribution, it also deals in after-sales services, parts distribution, and vehicle financing services.

"The deal will expand Inchcape's existing distribution footprint in Indonesia, continuing to build on its well-established and growing presence in the [Asia Pacific] region. It will also strengthen Inchcape's relationship with Mercedes-Benz, following a number of distribution contract wins in the Americas region in recent years, as well as in the Philippines."

The acquisition is expected to be operating-margin accretive, and add around GBP200 million worth of annualised revenue.

The company added: "The transaction remains subject to customary conditions, with completion anticipated in late 2023."

Shares in the company traded 0.5% higher at 782.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INCHCAPE PLC 0.64% 783.5 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.58% 70.45 Delayed Quote.15.49%
Analyst Recommendations on INCHCAPE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 967 M 9 856 M 9 856 M
Net income 2022 163 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2022 809 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 3 213 M 3 974 M 3 974 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart INCHCAPE PLC
Duration : Period :
Inchcape plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCHCAPE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 778,50 GBX
Average target price 1 175,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Andrew Tait Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian John Lewis CFO & Group Financial Controller
Nigel Macrae Stein Chairman
John Langston Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Martin Buhlmann Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCHCAPE PLC-5.06%3 974
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY-5.27%22 887
LKQ CORPORATION4.10%14 920
INTER CARS S.A.19.31%1 801
UNI-SELECT INC.7.96%1 496
BAPCOR LIMITED-1.08%1 450
