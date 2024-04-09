INVESTOR PRESENTATION
March 2024
Representing over 60 brands across 40 markets
1. Reported YoY revenue growth (2023 vs 2022)
2
Inchcape: Group overview
Our business
Our differentiators
Distribution focusGlobal scale
c.90% of
6 continents
profit
>40 markets
Vehicles & Parts
Technology
Strong automotive
Digital & Analytics
brands
leader
Leading global automotive distributor
Specialist in higher growth markets
Long-term relationships with global OEMs
Leveraging technological capability
Our financials
ROCE
>25%
Cash conversion
>60%
Strong financial position (M&A firepower)
Attractive capital allocation framework
3
FY 2023: A strong financial and operating performance
FINANCIALS:
£11.4bn
Revenue
2022: £8.1bn
£502m
PBT
2022: £373m
CASH & RETURNS:
84.8p
£498m
EPS
FCF
2022: 72.0p
2022: £380m
26%
ROCE
2022: 41%
33.9p
DPS
2022: 28.8p
OUR PEOPLE:
PLANET:
CUSTOMERS:
28%
31%
2.4%
Women in Senior
reduction in Scope 1
BEV's sold
Leadership positions
and 2 GHG emissions
2022: 2.5%
2022: 22%
2030 target: 46% reduction
versus 2019-baseline
702
Reputation.com score
2022: 671
Figures are stated before adjusting items, and on the basis of continuing operations
Women in Senior Leadership includes Group Executive Team and its direct reports| Scope 2 emissions measured on a market approach
4
BEV = battery electric (new) vehicles volumes | Reptutation.com score measured up to 1000 based on customer experience (industry average: 555)
FY 2023: a strong performance
Topline:
Profitability:
Balance sheet
Shareholders:
Revenue
Operating margin
and cash flow:
Basic EPS
Free Cash Flow
£11.4bn
5.8%
£498m
84.8p
+41%
+70 bps from FY 2022
with 74% FCF conversion
+18% from FY 2022
+12%
£502m
0.8x
33.9p
+35% from FY 2022
+18% from FY 2022
Total
Organic
PBT
Leverage ratio
Dividend per share
revenue
growth
(proforma)
(proposed)
growth
(YoY%)
(YoY%)
Where appropriate, figures stated before adjusting items, and on the basis of continuing operations
5
FY 2023: Substantial strategic progress
Inchcape well positioned for growth
STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
GROWTH OUTLOOK
Contract wins and bolt-on acquisitions
15 distribution contracts won and 3 acquisitions completed in FY 2023
Market share gains
Derco progress
- Integration
- Synergies
- Operating margin
- Working capital
FY 2024
Medium to long term
Another year of growth,
Expecting to return to
albeit moderated
higher levels of growth
Certain markets weaker
Supported by further
than previous years
benefits from stronger
Even stronger focus on
cost focus
cost management
6
Accelerate strategic framework
Our Growth Drivers
Distribution Excellence
Vehicle Lifecycle Services
Our Enablers
Culture and
Digital, Data &
Efficient Scale
Capabilities
Analytics
Operations
Responsible Business
7
Our growth drivers
Distribution Excellence
Our value chain
Vehicle Lifecycle Services
Vehicle lifecycle value profit split2
75% Currently
underserved
3x
by Inchcape
25%
Initial User
Subsequent Users
(0-4 years)
(4+ years)
1: Analysis shows the split of profit attainable over an average vehicle's life, and assumes four different owners during that period
8
The analysis captures the vehicle sales, finance & insurance commission and the aftersales services (including independent aftermarket)
Inchcape has a robust business model
The Group's long-term prospects are supported by ….
Market leadership
Investments in
Aftermarket
A resilient
in fragmented
digital and data
and Vehicle
business model
markets
analytics
Lifecycle Services
Inchcape is a key
Opportunity to
Driving a great
Growth through
element of the
consolidate - through
consumer experience,
increased
OEM value chain
organic investment
operational efficiency
participation in
and M&A
and long- term
broader parts of the
customer value
value chain
+
+
=
Our Responsible Business agenda: People, Planet, Places and Practices
9
Why Inchcape is winning with our mobility company partners
Inchcape is a key element of the mobility company value chain
We manage the cost of complexity for our partners
Through consistent
Supported by our
Proven by our
delivery of Distribution
digital and data
long track record
Excellence on a
analytics capabilities
of performance
global basis
Including regulatory
To help our mobility
Longest mobility
compliance, inventory
company partners
company partnership
management &
maximise and grow
of 100+ years
channel management
their market position
Underpinned by our Responsible Business agenda: People, Planet, Places and Practices
10
