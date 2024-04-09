Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based independent multi-brand global automotive distributor. The Company's segments include Distribution and Retail. Distribution segment includes exclusive distribution, sales and marketing activities of new vehicles and parts, and sale of new and used vehicles together with logistics services where it may also be the exclusive distributor, alongside associated aftersales activities of service, body shop repairs and parts sales. Distribution segment serves APAC, Europe and Africa, and Americas. Its distribution platform connects the products of mobility company partners with customers. Retail segment includes the sale of new and used vehicles, together with associated aftersales activities of service, body shop repairs and parts sales in the United Kingdom and Europe. Retail segment includes its United Kingdom and Poland franchise dealerships and its bravoauto business in these markets. It operates in over 40 markets and territories across the world.

Related indices STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)