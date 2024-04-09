INVESTOR PRESENTATION

March 2024

Representing over 60 brands across 40 markets

1. Reported YoY revenue growth (2023 vs 2022)

2

Inchcape: Group overview

Our business

Our differentiators

Distribution focusGlobal scale

c.90% of

6 continents

profit

>40 markets

Vehicles & Parts

Technology

Strong automotive

Digital & Analytics

brands

leader

Leading global automotive distributor

Specialist in higher growth markets

Long-term relationships with global OEMs

Leveraging technological capability

Our financials

ROCE

>25%

Cash conversion

>60%

Strong financial position (M&A firepower)

Attractive capital allocation framework

3

FY 2023: A strong financial and operating performance

FINANCIALS:

£11.4bn

Revenue

2022: £8.1bn

£502m

PBT

2022: £373m

CASH & RETURNS:

84.8p

£498m

EPS

FCF

2022: 72.0p

2022: £380m

26%

ROCE

2022: 41%

33.9p

DPS

2022: 28.8p

OUR PEOPLE:

PLANET:

CUSTOMERS:

28%

31%

2.4%

Women in Senior

reduction in Scope 1

BEV's sold

Leadership positions

and 2 GHG emissions

2022: 2.5%

2022: 22%

2030 target: 46% reduction

versus 2019-baseline

702

Reputation.com score

2022: 671

Figures are stated before adjusting items, and on the basis of continuing operations

Women in Senior Leadership includes Group Executive Team and its direct reports| Scope 2 emissions measured on a market approach

4

BEV = battery electric (new) vehicles volumes | Reptutation.com score measured up to 1000 based on customer experience (industry average: 555)

FY 2023: a strong performance

Topline:

Profitability:

Balance sheet

Shareholders:

Revenue

Operating margin

and cash flow:

Basic EPS

Free Cash Flow

£11.4bn

5.8%

£498m

84.8p

+41%

+70 bps from FY 2022

with 74% FCF conversion

+18% from FY 2022

+12%

£502m

0.8x

33.9p

+35% from FY 2022

+18% from FY 2022

Total

Organic

PBT

Leverage ratio

Dividend per share

revenue

growth

(proforma)

(proposed)

growth

(YoY%)

(YoY%)

Where appropriate, figures stated before adjusting items, and on the basis of continuing operations

5

FY 2023: Substantial strategic progress

Inchcape well positioned for growth

STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

GROWTH OUTLOOK

Contract wins and bolt-on acquisitions

15 distribution contracts won and 3 acquisitions completed in FY 2023

Market share gains

Derco progress

  • Integration
  • Synergies
  • Operating margin
  • Working capital

FY 2024

Medium to long term

Another year of growth,

Expecting to return to

albeit moderated

higher levels of growth

Certain markets weaker

Supported by further

than previous years

benefits from stronger

Even stronger focus on

cost focus

cost management

6

Accelerate strategic framework

Our Growth Drivers

Distribution Excellence

Vehicle Lifecycle Services

Our Enablers

Culture and

Digital, Data &

Efficient Scale

Capabilities

Analytics

Operations

Responsible Business

7

Our growth drivers

Distribution Excellence

Our value chain

Vehicle Lifecycle Services

Vehicle lifecycle value profit split2

75% Currently

underserved

3x

by Inchcape

25%

Initial User

Subsequent Users

(0-4 years)

(4+ years)

1: Analysis shows the split of profit attainable over an average vehicle's life, and assumes four different owners during that period

8

The analysis captures the vehicle sales, finance & insurance commission and the aftersales services (including independent aftermarket)

Inchcape has a robust business model

The Group's long-term prospects are supported by ….

Market leadership

Investments in

Aftermarket

A resilient

in fragmented

digital and data

and Vehicle

business model

markets

analytics

Lifecycle Services

Inchcape is a key

Opportunity to

Driving a great

Growth through

element of the

consolidate - through

consumer experience,

increased

OEM value chain

organic investment

operational efficiency

participation in

and M&A

and long- term

broader parts of the

customer value

value chain

+

+

=

Our Responsible Business agenda: People, Planet, Places and Practices

9

Why Inchcape is winning with our mobility company partners

Inchcape is a key element of the mobility company value chain

We manage the cost of complexity for our partners

Through consistent

Supported by our

Proven by our

delivery of Distribution

digital and data

long track record

Excellence on a

analytics capabilities

of performance

global basis

Including regulatory

To help our mobility

Longest mobility

compliance, inventory

company partners

company partnership

management &

maximise and grow

of 100+ years

channel management

their market position

Underpinned by our Responsible Business agenda: People, Planet, Places and Practices

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Inchcape plc published this content on 09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 08:39:04 UTC.