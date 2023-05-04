Inchcape : investor presentation (May23) (1.82 MB)

3

2022 headline financials

Topline Profitability Cash Shareholders Revenue Operating margin Free Cash Flow Adjusted EPS

£8.1bn 5.1% £380m 72.0p +15% £373m £(378)m 28.8p (2021: 22.5p) Organic growth (YoY%) PBT Net debt1 Dividend per share (proposed)

Figures are stated before adjusting items, and on the basis of continuing operations

1: net debt reflects the completion of the Derco transaction on 31 December 2022. NB. Derco did not contribute any revenue or profit to the Inchcape Group in 2022