Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Inchcape plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INCH   GB00B61TVQ02

INCHCAPE PLC

(INCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:06:21 2023-05-04 am EDT
798.00 GBX   -0.44%
03:53aInchcape : investor presentation (May23) (1.82 MB)
PU
04/28Inchcape : Q1 23 Audio Webcast Transcript (255.35 KB)
PU
04/27FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as Energy Struggles
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Inchcape : investor presentation (May23) (1.82 MB)

05/04/2023 | 03:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

May 2023

Inchcape: Group overview

Our business

Our differentiators

Distribution focusGlobal scale

c.90% of

6 continents

profit

>40 markets

Vehicles & Parts

Technology

Strong automotive

Digital & Analytics

brands

leader

Leading global automotive distributor

Specialist in higher growth markets

Long-term relationships with global OEMs

Leveraging technological capability

2

Our financials

ROCE

c.25%

Cash conversion

>60%

Strong financial position (M&A firepower)

Attractive capital allocation framework

3

2022 headline financials

Topline

Profitability

Cash

Shareholders

Revenue

Operating margin

Free Cash Flow

Adjusted EPS

£8.1bn

5.1%

£380m

72.0p

+15%

£373m

£(378)m

28.8p

(2021: 22.5p)

Organic growth (YoY%)

PBT

Net debt1

Dividend per share

(proposed)

Figures are stated before adjusting items, and on the basis of continuing operations

1: net debt reflects the completion of the Derco transaction on 31 December 2022. NB. Derco did not contribute any revenue or profit to the Inchcape Group in 2022

4

Considerable opportunities for an ambitious Inchcape

Distribution Excellence

Annual new car volumes (units)

90m17m

New market

opportunities

Large markets;

e.g. China,

typically

US, UK,

insourced

Brazil,

by OEMs

Mexico

Inchcape

17m

markets

worldwide

Global

Typical distribution

markets1

Vehicle Lifecycle Services

Vehicle lifecycle value profit split2

75% Currently

underserved

3x

by Inchcape

25%

Inchcape

volumes

Initial User

Subsequent Users

(0-4 years)

(4+ years)

  1. Defined as those markets with annual new car volumes of less than 1m units
  2. Analysis shows the split of profit attainable over an average vehicle's life, and assumes four different owners during that period
    The analysis captures the vehicle sales, finance & insurance commission and the aftersales services (including independent aftermarket)

5

Distribution deals & OEM opportunities have accelerated

2010

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

to date

Number of

0

2

2

3

3

5

5

5

22

deals

Revenue

-

c.£400m

c.£100m

c.£250m

c.£150m

c.£200m

c.£200m

c.£2.3bn

c.£300m

added1

New OEMs

-

1

2

2

1

0

3

7

1

New markets

-

3

0

3

2

2

3

1

1

  1. Shows revenue reported in the last full financial year prior to Inchcape's ownership (e.g. Derco acquired on 31 December 2022, and 'revenue added' is the £2.2bn generated in the year ending December 2022)
  2. CATS Group (Philippines: Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Jaguar Land Rover and RAM) and Mercedes-Benz Indonesia; remain subject to customary conditions with completion anticipated in the second half of 2023

Disclaimer

Inchcape plc published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 07:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INCHCAPE PLC
03:53aInchcape : investor presentation (May23) (1.82 MB)
PU
04/28Inchcape : Q1 23 Audio Webcast Transcript (255.35 KB)
PU
04/27FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as Energy Struggles
DJ
04/27NatWest's 1Q Income, Profit Seen Rising by a Fourth on Year
DJ
04/27Sterling, Euro Could Rise But Gains May Be Limited
DJ
04/27Barclays Tops FTSE 100 After Corporate, Investment Banking-Driven 1Q Beat
DJ
04/27Stocks stagnant as US economic data looms
AN
04/27Inchcape eyes results to meet market view as quarterly revenue jumps
AN
04/27FTSE 100 Trades Flat as Investors Wade Through Earnings
DJ
04/27St. James's Place Tumbles to the Bottom of the FTSE 100 After 1Q Miss
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INCHCAPE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 743 M 13 478 M 13 478 M
Net income 2023 327 M 410 M 410 M
Net Debt 2023 606 M 761 M 761 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 4,15%
Capitalization 3 307 M 4 150 M 4 150 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 14 610
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart INCHCAPE PLC
Duration : Period :
Inchcape plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCHCAPE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 801,50 GBX
Average target price 1 175,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Andrew Tait Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian John Lewis CFO & Group Financial Controller
Nigel Macrae Stein Chairman
John Langston Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Martin Buhlmann Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCHCAPE PLC-2.26%4 150
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY-0.88%24 166
LKQ CORPORATION6.97%15 270
INTER CARS S.A.10.20%1 735
UNI-SELECT INC.8.57%1 498
BAPCOR LIMITED0.62%1 472
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer