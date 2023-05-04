Inchcape : investor presentation (May23) (1.82 MB)

Figures are stated before adjusting items, and on the basis of continuing operations
1: net debt reflects the completion of the Derco transaction on 31 December 2022. NB. Derco did not contribute any revenue or profit to the Inchcape Group in 2022
Considerable opportunities for an ambitious Inchcape
Distribution Excellence
Annual new car volumes (units)
90m17m
New market
opportunities
Large markets;
e.g. China,
typically
US, UK,
insourced
Brazil,
by OEMs
Mexico
Inchcape
17m
markets
worldwide
Global
Typical distribution
markets1
Vehicle Lifecycle Services
Vehicle lifecycle value profit split2
75% Currently
underserved
3x
by Inchcape
25%
Inchcape
volumes
Initial User
Subsequent Users
(0-4 years)
(4+ years)
Defined as those markets with annual new car volumes of less than 1m units
Analysis shows the split of profit attainable over an average vehicle's life, and assumes four different owners during that period
The analysis captures the vehicle sales, finance & insurance commission and the aftersales services (including independent aftermarket)
Distribution deals & OEM opportunities have accelerated
2010
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
to date
Number of
0
2
2
3
3
5
5
5
22
deals
Revenue
-
c.£400m
c.£100m
c.£250m
c.£150m
c.£200m
c.£200m
c.£2.3bn
c.£300m
added1
New OEMs
-
1
2
2
1
0
3
7
1
New markets
-
3
0
3
2
2
3
1
1
Shows revenue reported in the last full financial year prior to Inchcape's ownership (e.g. Derco acquired on 31 December 2022, and 'revenue added' is the £2.2bn generated in the year ending December 2022)
CATS Group (Philippines: Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Jaguar Land Rover and RAM) and Mercedes-Benz Indonesia; remain subject to customary conditions with completion anticipated in the second half of 2023