Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Inchcape plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INCH   GB00B61TVQ02

INCHCAPE PLC

(INCH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/17 11:35:05 am
762.5 GBX   +0.13%
02:43aINCHCAPE  : Car dealer Inchcape raises profit view; warns of chip shortage
RE
02:05aINCHCAPE  : Trading Update
PU
05/17Deutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inchcape : Car dealer Inchcape raises profit view; warns of chip shortage

06/18/2021 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 18 (Reuters) - Car dealership Inchcape said on Friday its current-year earnings will beat market estimates, helped by an uptick in demand following easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

The company, which sells new and used cars, including premium brands including BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, said it expects 2021 profit before tax to be significantly higher than the market consensus of 216 million pounds.

That would still be lower than pre-pandemic annual earnings of 326 million pounds, but better than the profit of 129 million pounds for 2020.

The company's shares were expected to be up between 2% and 7%, according to premarket indicators.

Inchcape, however, warned that chip shortages and the pandemic remained major sources of uncertainty as it heads in to the second half of the year, adding that the impact to the company has been limited so far.

A global pandemic-driven trend towards digitisation is fuelling unprecedented demand for semiconductors, causing a shortage of these chips for the auto industry, including for UK car dealers already suffering in the wake of Brexit. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
All news about INCHCAPE PLC
02:43aINCHCAPE  : Car dealer Inchcape raises profit view; warns of chip shortage
RE
02:05aINCHCAPE  : Trading Update
PU
05/17Deutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference
AQ
05/13INCHCAPE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/07Deutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference to be held Ma..
AQ
04/29INCHCAPE  : Q1 Revenue Down 3% As Retail Offsets Gains In Distribution Segment
MT
04/29INCHCAPE  : Q1 2021 Trading Update
PU
04/22Inchcape Agrees Sale of St. Petersburg, Russia, Retail Operations in $97 Mill..
MT
04/22INCHCAPE  : Streamlining of Retail operations in Russia
PU
03/16INCHCAPE  : 2020 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 137 M 9 939 M 9 939 M
Net income 2021 120 M 167 M 167 M
Net cash 2021 21,6 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 2 997 M 4 177 M 4 174 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 14 765
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart INCHCAPE PLC
Duration : Period :
Inchcape plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCHCAPE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 895,93 GBX
Last Close Price 762,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Duncan Andrew Tait Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gijsbert de Zoeten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Macrae Stein Chairman
Mark Dearnley Chief Information Officer
Till Vestring Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCHCAPE PLC18.49%4 177
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY22.35%17 753
LKQ CORPORATION34.17%14 286
BAPCOR LIMITED6.30%2 122
INTER CARS S.A.56.78%1 373
KMC (KUEI MENG) INTERNATIONAL INC.32.66%1 040