Stocks in the U.K. rose Wednesday, as the FTSE 100 Index rose 0.6% to 8171.12.

Among large companies, Hammerson PLC was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 6.2%, and Inchcape PLC surged 5.8%. International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. rounded out the top three movers on Wednesday, as shares surged 5.5%.

JD Sports Fashion PLC posted the largest decline, falling 4.0%, followed by shares of Indivior PLC, which fell 4.0%. Shares of John Wood Group PLC fell 2.0%.

In other parts of Europe, the STOXX Europe 600 Index increased 0.7% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.3% to 100.14. Against the dollar, the pound rose 0.6% to $1.28.

In the bond markets, the yield on the 10-year gilt declined 7.60 basis points to 4.176%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 0.07 basis point to 4.366%.

-This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

