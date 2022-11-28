Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Inchcape plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INCH   GB00B61TVQ02

INCHCAPE PLC

(INCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:30 2022-11-28 am EST
868.50 GBX   -1.19%
02:54aUK car distributor Inchcape's finance boss steps down
RE
02:50aLONDON BRIEFING: Arrests after anti-lockdown protests across China
AN
02:36aInchcape CFO Quits After 'Lapse in Judgment'
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK car distributor Inchcape's finance boss steps down

11/28/2022 | 02:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - British car distributor Inchcape said on Monday finance chief Gijsbert de Zoeten was stepping down after a "lapse in judgement" that involved behaviour the company said fell short of standards expected of its executives.

Inchcape, which appointed insider Adrian Lewis as acting group chief financial officer while it looks for a permanent replacement, said Zoeten's departure was not related to the firm's financial performance or strategy.

The company said Zoeten resigned voluntarily after the incident where "he displayed personal behaviour falling short of the high standards expected of the leadership of the group."

Inchcape declined to elaborate on the circumstances. Zoeten did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent on the networking platform LinkedIn.

The Dutch businessman, who is in his mid-fifties, joined Inchcape in 2019. Before joining, he had previously worked for 27 years at consumer goods giant Unilever.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka, Yadarisa Shabong and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INCHCAPE PLC -1.02% 868.5 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
UNILEVER PLC 0.06% 4115 Delayed Quote.4.26%
All news about INCHCAPE PLC
02:54aUK car distributor Inchcape's finance boss steps down
RE
02:50aLONDON BRIEFING: Arrests after anti-lockdown protests across China
AN
02:36aInchcape CFO Quits After 'Lapse in Judgment'
MT
11/24Inchcape : Spotlight on Digital & Data (1.24 MB)
PU
11/24Inchcape : Webinar (RNS) (80.46 KB)
PU
11/24Transcript : Inchcape plc - Special Call
CI
10/31Inchcape plc Appoints Byron Grote as A Non-Executive Director with Effect from 3 Januar..
CI
10/27Inchcape records revenue growth; could outperform profit expectations
AN
10/27Inchcape Seeks Bolt-On M&A
CI
10/27Transcript : Inchcape plc, Q3 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 27, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INCHCAPE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 911 M 9 562 M 9 562 M
Net income 2022 179 M 216 M 216 M
Net cash 2022 164 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 3 289 M 3 975 M 3 975 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart INCHCAPE PLC
Duration : Period :
Inchcape plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCHCAPE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 879,00 GBX
Average target price 996,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Andrew Tait Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gijsbert de Zoeten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Macrae Stein Chairman
John Langston Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Martin Buhlmann Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCHCAPE PLC-3.35%3 975
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY32.74%26 270
LKQ CORPORATION-8.61%14 657
BAPCOR LIMITED-2.71%1 561
INTER CARS S.A.-1.80%1 459
UNI-SELECT INC.67.95%1 416