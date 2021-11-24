Incitec Pivot : 2021 Corporate Governance Statement & Appendix 4G

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2021

This Corporate Governance Statement outlines the key aspects of the corporate governance framework that has been established by Incitec Pivot Limited (IPL or the Company) and its

onlygroup companies (the Group) and its governance practices for the reporting period ended 30 September 2021.

IPL is committed to achieving and demonstrating the highest standards of corporate governance. The Board has implemented, and

perates in accordance with, a set of corporate governance principles which the Board sees as fundamental to IPL's continued growth and success and the achievement of its corporate ambition and strategy.

The Board continues to review IPL's corporate governance framework and practices to ensure they meet the interests of shareholders and

usethe expectations of the Company as a responsible corporate entity. personalFor