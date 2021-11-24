Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Incitec Pivot : 2021 Corporate Governance Statement & Appendix 4G

11/24/2021 | 04:50pm EST


CORPORATE

GOVERNANCE

STATEMENT

2021

MAIN

MENU



CONTENTS

  1. Corporate Governance Statement 2021
  2. Role of the Board and Managing Director & CEO
  3. Structure and Composition of the Board
  1. Committees of the Board
  2. Ethical and Responsible Behaviour
  1. Recognise and Manage Risk
  1. Integrity in Corporate Reporting
  2. Diversity and Inclusion
  1. Engaging with Shareholders and Investors

This document is interactive.

Click any heading above to be taken to that page. Click the home icon at the bottom of any page to return to this menu.



2

IPL has complied with the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (4th Edition) (ASX Recommendations) throughout the financial year ending 30 September 2021.
Copies of the governance documents that are referred to in this document including summaries or copies of the charters, policies and codes are available on the Corporate Governance section of the IPL website: www.incitecpivot.com.au/Corporate_Governance.
This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 25 November 2021 and has been approved by the Board.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2021

This Corporate Governance Statement outlines the key aspects of the corporate governance framework that has been established by Incitec Pivot Limited (IPL or the Company) and its

group companies (the Group) and its governance practices for the reporting period ended 30 September 2021.

IPL is committed to achieving and demonstrating the highest standards of corporate governance. The Board has implemented, and

operates in accordance with, a set of corporate governance principles which the Board sees as fundamental to IPL's continued growth and success and the achievement of its corporate ambition and strategy.

The Board continues to review IPL's corporate governance framework and practices to ensure they meet the interests of shareholders and

the expectations of the Company as a responsible corporate entity.



3

ROLE OF THE BOARD AND MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO

Role of the Board

Role of the Managing Director & CEO

The Board is accountable to IPL's shareholders for the performance

Under the Company Constitution, the Board may delegate any of its

and management of the Company. The Board has adopted a Charter

powers to any director, which includes the MD & CEO. The Board has

that details the role, powers, responsibilities and membership of the

delegated authority to manage and control the day to day affairs of

Board and the arrangements by which it operates. The primary role

the Company to the MD & CEO in relation to all matters other than

of the Board is to set the strategic direction, policies and financial

those responsibilities that are specifically reserved for the Board in

objectives of the Company, as well as monitoring compliance with

accordance with the Board Charter. The MD & CEO is accountable to

regulatory requirements and ethical standards and appointing

the Board.

a

and reviewing the performance of the Managing Director & CEO

The Delegated and Reserved Powers Policy details the authority

(MD & CEO).

delegated to the MD & CEO, including the limits on the way in which

The Board is responsible for:

the MD & CEO can exercise that authority. In accordance with the



approving the IPL corporate strategy and budgets;

Delegated and Reserved Powers Policy, the MD & CEO may also

»

approving IPL's Code of Conduct and corporate values to underpin

delegate to members of the Executive Team and senior management

as required.



the desired culture within the Company;

»

overseeing the integrity of IPL's accounting and corporate

A summary of the Delegated and Reserved Powers Policy is available

on the Corporate Governance section of IPL's website.

reporting systems, including the external audit;

»

monitoring and reviewing IPL's process to ensure that adequate,

accurate and timely information is being provided by IPL to

its shareholders, the Australian Securities Exchange and other

stakeholders;

»

monitoring compliance with laws, governmental regulations and



accounting standards;

»

overseeing IPL's risk management framework and setting any

risk appetite within which the Board expects Management

to operate;

»

monitoring and influencing IPL's culture and implementing

procedures and principles to promote ethical and responsible

decision-making and confidence in IPL's integrity; and

»

appointing the MD & CEO, approving the appointment of the

direct reports to the Managing Director & CEO, monitoring

management's performance and reviewing executive succession

planning.

The Board seeks to serve the interests of the Company and its shareholders, as well as IPL's other stakeholders such as employees, customers and the community, in a manner designed to create and continue to build sustainable value for the Company.



4

3-6years

STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD

Composition of the Board

The Board currently comprises seven directors, including six non-executive directors and one executive director (being the MD & CEO). The Company's Constitution provides for a minimum of three, and a maximum of nine directors and the Board Charter provides that the Board will



consist of a majority of independent, non-executive directors. In accordance with the Board Charter, the number of directors and composition of

the Board is determined having regard to what is appropriate for IPL to achieve efficient and prudent decision making.

The table below lists the current directors, their date of appointment and independence status. Detailed biographies for the directors are

available in the 2021 Annual Report.

Name of Director

Term in Office

Status

Brian Kruger (Chairman)

Director since 5 June 2017 and Chairman since 1 July 2019

Independent non-executive director



Jeanne Johns

Director since 15 November 2017

Managing Director & CEO

Bruce Brook

Director since 3 December 2018

Independent non-executive director

Director since 25 November 2019

Independent non-executive director

Xiaoling Liu

Gregory Robinson

Director since 25 November 2019

Independent non-executive director

George Biltz

Director since 1 December 2020

Independent non-executive director

Tonianne Dwyer

Director since 20 May 2021

Independent non-executive director

As prescribed under the Board Charter, IPL seeks to have directors with an appropriate range of skills, experience and expertise and an

understanding of, and competence to deal with, current and emerging issues in the Company's business.

The Board's oversight of both its own succession plan, as well as those for the MD & CEO and her direct reports, is designed to maintain an appropriate balance of skills, experience, expertise and diversity on the Board as well as in management.

A summary of the directors' skills and experience as relevant to the Company and the diversity of Board membership as at 25 November 2021 is set out in the table and graphs below. The Board considers that, collectively, the directors possess an effective mix of skills and attributes, with significant commercial, business, operational and financial skills and experience in a diverse range of industries and geographies.

29%

Tenure

Gender

0-3 years

43%

57%

Male

Female

71%





5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Incitec Pivot Limited published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:49:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
