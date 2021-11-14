Incitec Pivot : DividendDistribution - IPL

Notification of dividend / distribution
INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED
IPL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
New announcement
15/11/2021
AUD 0.08300000
1/12/2021
2/12/2021
16/12/2021
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
Registration Number
|
ABN
42004080264
1.3 ASX issuer code
IPL
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
15/11/2021
1.6 ASX +Security Code
IPL
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
|
|
relates to a period of six months
|
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
30/9/2021
2A.4 +Record Date
2/12/2021
2A.5 Ex Date
1/12/2021
|
2A.6 Payment Date
16/12/2021
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.08300000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.08300000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? No
|
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked
|
(%)
|
14.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.01162000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.07138000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
86.0000 %
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
The Dividend Reinvestment Plan remains suspended until further notice and will not be in operation for the 2021 final dividend.
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
|
Disclaimer
Incitec Pivot Limited published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:39:01 UTC.