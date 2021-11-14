Log in
3.12 AUD   +1.30%
Incitec Pivot : DividendDistribution - IPL

11/14/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

IPL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

15/11/2021

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.08300000

Ex Date

1/12/2021

Record Date

2/12/2021

Payment Date

16/12/2021

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

42004080264

1.3 ASX issuer code

IPL

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

15/11/2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code

IPL

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

30/9/2021

2A.4 +Record Date

2/12/2021

2A.5 Ex Date

1/12/2021

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.6 Payment Date

16/12/2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.08300000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.08300000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

14.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.01162000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.07138000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

86.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan remains suspended until further notice and will not be in operation for the 2021 final dividend.

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

Incitec Pivot Limited published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 092 M 2 996 M 2 996 M
Net income 2021 267 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2021 1 086 M 795 M 795 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 6 060 M 4 438 M 4 436 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED
Incitec Pivot Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,12 AUD
Average target price 3,20 AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeanne M. Johns Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Nick Stratford Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Kruger Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Rounsley Chief Technology Development Officer
Margot Sharapova Executive Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED36.84%4 438
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.12.22%73 840
BASF SE-3.20%65 876
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.13.51%41 821
ROYAL DSM N.V.38.17%37 982
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED37.35%16 566