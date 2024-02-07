Incitec Pivot Limited (IPL) announced that Dr Xiaoling Liu has signalled her intention to resign as a non-executive director of IPL, effective 31 May 2024. Xiaoling has been a director of IPL since 25 November 2019 and has served on the Audit and Risk Management Committee and the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee since her appointment.
