Incitec Pivot Limited is an Australia-based company, which is a technology supplier to the resources and agricultural sectors. The Companyâs segments include Asia Pacific, Americas, and Group eliminations (Group Elim)/Corporate. Its Asia Pacific segments include Fertilisers Asia Pacific (Fertilisers APAC) which manufactures and sells fertilizers in Eastern Australia and the export market; Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific (DNAP) manufactures and sells industrial explosives to the mining industry; Asia Pacific Eliminations (APAC Elim) includes the elimination of sales and profit in stock arising from Fertilisers APAC sales to DNAP. Americas segment includes Dyno Nobel Americas (DNA) which manufactures and sells industrial explosives to the mining, quarrying and construction industries in the Americas and initiating systems to businesses in Australia, Turkey and South Africa. Group Elim includes the elimination of sales and profit in stock arising from intersegment sales.

Sector Diversified Chemicals