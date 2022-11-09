Advanced search
InCity Immobilien AG: Realsoul Holding S.A., buy
EQ
10/24Dd : InCity Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/19Dd : InCity Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
DD: InCity Immobilien AG: Realsoul Holding S.A., buy

11/09/2022 | 12:19pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2022 / 18:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.30 EUR 7127.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.30 EUR 7127.90 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


09.11.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Zeppelinstraße 1
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

79167  09.11.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
