  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. InCity Immobilien AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IC8   DE000A0HNF96

INCITY IMMOBILIEN AG

(IC8)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2023-01-02 am EST
1.365 EUR    0.00%
DD: InCity Immobilien AG: Realsoul Holding S.A., buy

01/02/2023 | 12:52pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.01.2023 / 18:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.28 EUR 29063.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.28 EUR 29063.68 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Zeppelinstraße 1
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

80231  02.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525545&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 7,53 M 8,05 M 8,05 M
Net income 2021 1,01 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
Net Debt 2021 63,1 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 69,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 117 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales 2021 24,1x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart INCITY IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
InCity Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCITY IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Freund Chief Executive Officer
Helge H. Hehl Chief Financial Officer
Georg F. Oehm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Glatzel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luca Raffaele R. N. Pesarini Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCITY IMMOBILIEN AG0.00%125
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%39 691
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.00%32 695
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.00%28 916
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%26 259
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%22 144